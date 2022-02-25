RCTC women on a mission to win region title

There might be no denying the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team this season.

A year ago when the Yellowjackets had to play in the Division II junior college playoffs due to COVID, they were a game away from a national berth. Now back in the Division III ranks, the Yellowjackets are a heavy favorite and on a mission to win their four-team region and earn a national berth.

RCTC takes a 20-5 record and a No. 5 national ranking into Region XIIIA Tournament play on Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. The Yellowjackets are a combined 5-0 against the other three teams in the field with a smallest margin of victory being 12 points.

“On paper it does (look good), but during tournament time anything can happen,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “We’ve been playing well. We’ve only lost to one Division III team.”

RCTC is the No. 1 seed out of the South Division in Region XIIIA. The four-team Region XIIIB will also have a national qualifier. The Yellowjackets face Western Tech in the XIIIA semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday.

RCTC defeated Western Tech 71-48 and 71-53 during the regular season. Rainy River Community College and Riverland Community College play in the other semifinal game. The Yellowjackets have beaten Rainy River once and Riverland twice this season.

The Yellowjackets have all of their key players back from last year’s 16-1 team that was just one win away from earning a national berth. Now they enter region play having won nine straight and 15 of their past 16 games.

“They’re just playing well and continue to play well together,” Bonde said. “We’re starting to get healthy again.”

Ravyn Miles (concussion) has returned after missing three games while Myia Ruzek (ankle) has missed the last six games but is close to returning.

“I have good players and they’ve stepped up when players were out,” Bonde said.”We play really good defense. We’ve held teams to 49 points (per game). It’s tough to win if we’re holding you to 49 points.”

RCTC relies on a pressure defense, often using a full-court defense. Bonde uses both man-to-man and zone defenses.

The Yellowjackets have a wave of strong defenders that can defend all over the floor. They average 15 steals per game. They force opponents into 23 turnovers per game while giving the ball away just 15 times per outing.

“We’re just never stop (coming) at you,” Bonde said. “It just never ends and we try to make it that way. That’s the key to our success.”

Olivia Christianson of Lyle averages a team best 18.4 points and a whopping 4.8 steals per game while pulling down 5.2 rebounds per contest.

“She’s a heck of a player,” Bonde said.

Ruzek averages 14.3 points per game. Kandace Sikkink averages 12.0 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds per outing. Miles averages 10.0 points and 4.6 assists while Lexi Hugeback averages 9.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

“Olivia gets most of the accolades, but she’s got some really good players with her,” Bonde said. “And that helps her and she also helps them.”

The Yellowjackets are also hungry to earn a national bid after falling just short a year ago. And if RCTC does earn a national berth, it won’t have to travel.

“It’s obviously a goal they want to do, considering we host the national tournament here at RCTC,” Bonde said. “It would be very nice to play on our home floor.”

The Region XIIIA title game is Sunday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College.