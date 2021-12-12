SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women outscore Mesabi Range 98-46

RCTC has five players in double figures.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 11, 2021 07:48 PM
VIRGINIA -- Five players scored in double figures as Rochester Community and Technical College toppled Mesabi Range Community College 98-46 in junior college women's basketball on Saturday.

Myia Ruzek paced the Yellowjackets with 19 points. Kandace Sikkink had 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals while Olivia Chrisitianson had 16 points, four assists and two steals.

Eliia Brown had 11 points and eight rebounds for RCTC while Jaide Pressley collected 10 points and six rebounds. Ravyn Miles dished out 13 assists.

"Good to get back in win column," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

The Yellowjackets collected 30 team assists. They also forced 29 turnovers and had 19 steals.

RCTC (4-3) will play a pair of games at Anoka-Ramsey Community College this coming Saturday and Sunday against Bay College and Bismark State.

