RCTC women overcome slow start to win handily
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team shot just 19% from the field in the first half but still won by 18 points.
LA CROSSE, Wis. —The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team made up for a rough shooting start and glided past Western Technical College 71-53 on Wednesday.
RCTC shot just 19% from the field before halftime. Defensively ultimately led the Yellowjackets to the win as they moved to 7-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 15-5 overall.
RCTC led 26-21 at intermission.
Olivia Christianson led the Yellowjackets with 28 points. She also have five steals and five rebounds. Jaide Pressley had 10 points, hitting 4 of 7 field-goal attempts. Kandace Sikkink had nine points and 10 rebounds.
RCTC finished shooting 35% from the field. Western Technical College shot 26%.
