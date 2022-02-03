SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women overcome slow start to win handily

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team shot just 19% from the field in the first half but still won by 18 points.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 02, 2022 08:48 PM
LA CROSSE, Wis. —The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team made up for a rough shooting start and glided past Western Technical College 71-53 on Wednesday.

RCTC shot just 19% from the field before halftime. Defensively ultimately led the Yellowjackets to the win as they moved to 7-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 15-5 overall.

RCTC led 26-21 at intermission.

Olivia Christianson led the Yellowjackets with 28 points. She also have five steals and five rebounds. Jaide Pressley had 10 points, hitting 4 of 7 field-goal attempts. Kandace Sikkink had nine points and 10 rebounds.

RCTC finished shooting 35% from the field. Western Technical College shot 26%.

