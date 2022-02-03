RCTC women overcome slow start to win handily

LA CROSSE, Wis. —The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team made up for a rough shooting start and glided past Western Technical College 71-53 on Wednesday.

RCTC shot just 19% from the field before halftime. Defensively ultimately led the Yellowjackets to the win as they moved to 7-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 15-5 overall.

RCTC led 26-21 at intermission.

Olivia Christianson led the Yellowjackets with 28 points. She also have five steals and five rebounds. Jaide Pressley had 10 points, hitting 4 of 7 field-goal attempts. Kandace Sikkink had nine points and 10 rebounds.

RCTC finished shooting 35% from the field. Western Technical College shot 26%.