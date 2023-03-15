RCTC women return to national tournament in search of a championship

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical women’s basketball team has some unfinished business it would like to rectify.

The Yellowjackets have waited an entire year for a chance to get back in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament with the hopes of winning a championship, which barely eluded them in 2022.

After placing third last season, the veteran RCTC squad is the No. 3 seed in the 12-team event which will be played at Rochester Regional Sports Center beginning Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets (24-1) are one of four teams with a first-round bye and they would need three victories to claim a national championship on their home court.

“The good thing is we’re probably the most veteran team in the field with seven players that played in it last year,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “We’re put in a good spot, we’ll see what happens. Anything can happen in a tournament.”

Due to having a COVID year, players at the junior college level were allowed a third season. The players at RCTC took advantage of that as most of the team’s top players are in their third season with the Yellowjackets.

“I think the incentive came from the players coming back for a third year,” Bonde said. “They came back to get to this point and we did enough in the regular season to get us to this point.”

RCTC was ranked No. 1 in the nation until falling to Riverland Community College in the Region XIIIB championship game. RCTC and Riverland are two of the four teams from the South Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference in the 12-team national field.

“Based on the rankings and based on the way everything finished, it just says a lot about how tough our conference is and how well it can prepare us for this (tournament),” Bonde said.

Owens (19-5), the defending national champion, is the No. 1 seed in the tournament followed by unbeaten Fulton Montgomery (21-0) with Monroe-Bronx (24-7) being No. 4.

Last year the Yellowjackets lost to Owens in the semifinals on a last-second 3-point basket which snapped a tie. Owens has played 22 of its 24 games against scholarship schools this season and has gone 17-2 in its last 19 games.

“We’re definitely ending and trending in the right direction,” Owens coach Stephen Perry said.

RCTC will face the No. 6 CC Rhode Island (21-6) and No. 11 Onondaga (16-8) winner in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Yellowjackets dismantled opponents the entire regular season as they lead the nation in scoring at 91 points per game, five more per game than the No. 2 team. RCTC uses its pressure defense to set up its offense.

To have a successful tournament run, Bonde said the Yellowjackets have to continue to excel on defense.

“Our defense has always led to what we do offensively and as long as we’re locked in, the other end will take care of itself,” he said. “You can't control if the ball goes in (the basket) but you can control how hard you prepare and how well you play defense.”

The Yellowjackets have five players who average in double figures in scoring. Altura’s Myia Ruzek leads the way at 23.0 points per game followed by Lyle’s Olivia Christianson (14.9), a two-time All-American, St. Paul’s Ravyn Miles (13.4), Jada James (10.3) and Preston’s Kandace Sikkink (10-2). Christianson, Sikkink and Ruzek all average more than three steals per game.

“We just have good players,” Bonde said.

The coach is hoping those good players can lead the way to a second national title in team history.

The semifinals are Friday and if the Yellowjackets win they will play at 7 p.m. The championship game is at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Women’s Division III

NJCAA National Tournament schedule

(These are the championship pairings. A consolation round will also be held)

At Rochester, Minn.

First round

Wednesday, March 15

No. 8 Prince George’s (14-8) vs. No. 9 Anoka-Ramsey (20-9), 12 p.m.

No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (24-7) vs. No. 12 Northhampton (20-6), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Riverland (21-5) vs. No. 10 Dallas-Mountain View (12-7), 4 p.m.

No. 6 CC Rhode Island (21-6) vs. No. 11 Onondaga (16-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 16

Prince George’s/Anoka-Ramsey winner vs. No. 1 Owens (19-5), 2 p.m.

Monroe-Bronx/Northhampton winner vs. No. 4 Monroe-Bronx (24-7), 4 p.m.

Riverland/Dallas-Mountain View winner vs. No. 2 Fulton-Montgomery (21-0), 6 p.m.

CC Rhode Island/Onondaga winner vs. No. 3 Rochester Community and Technical College (24-1), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 17

Prince George’s/Anoka-Ramsey/Owens winner vs. Monroe-Bronx/Northhampton/Monroe-Bronx winner, 5 p.m.

Riverland/Dallas-Mountain View/Fulton-Montgomery winner vs. CC Rhode Island/Onondaga/RCTC winner, 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.