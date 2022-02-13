RCTC women ride strong second half to win again
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team knocked off Minnesota State Community and Technical College 55-44.
FERGUS FALLS — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team picked up a solid road win on Saturday, riding a balanced effort in beating Minnesota State Community and Technical College 55-44.
Olivia Christianson had 15 points, Kandace Sikkink 14, Ravyn Miles nine and Danika Jones eight.
Sikkink also powered her way for 13 rebounds, while Christianson had five assists and four rebounds.
RCTC, 17-5 overall, led 25-22 at halftime, then gradually took over from there.
