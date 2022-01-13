SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women sharp in dropping No. 15 Riverland

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team, ranked No. 2 in the country, showed why on Wednesday as it rolled past No. 15 Riverland.

Rochester Community and Technical College
By Pat Ruff
January 12, 2022 08:02 PM
The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball rode more excellence from Olivia Christianson and Myia Ruzek, as well as got plenty of support from everyone else as it beat Riverland 67-48 on Wednesday in a key Minnesota College Athletic Conference matchup.

RCTC entered ranked No. 2 in the country in NJCAA Division III, while Riverland was ranked 15th. The Yellowjackets are now 2-0 in the MCAC and 9-4 overall. Riverland is 1-2, 8-2.

Christianson finished with 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Ruzek totaled 18 points (7-for-13 shooting) and had 8 rebounds and 2 assists.

Christianson is a sophomore from Lyle/Pacelli, while Ruzek is a sophomore from Lewiston-Altura.

RCTC started to open up a close game at the 6 minute mark of the second quarter when Christianson hit a 3-pointer. It was the beginning of RCTC outscoring Riverland 17-3 to close the half.

This story will be updated later tonight.

