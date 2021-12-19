RCTC women shoot well, but still lose

COON RAPIDS — Hot shooting wasn’t enough to carry the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team over the top on Sunday as the Yellowjackets fell 81-79 to Bismarck State (N.D.) College in the Anoka Ramsey Holiday Classic.

RCTC shot an excellent 48% from the field. That included Kandace Sikkink going 10-for-13 from the field and 11-14 from the free throw line for 31 points.

Olivia Christianson added 24 points for RCTC, which moved to 5-4 overall. Christianson nailed 4 of 6 3-pointers and had five steals.

RCTC was outdone in the rebound department, collecting 32, compared to Bismarck State’s 42.

RCTC lost despite leading 40-29 at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bismarck State is 10-1 overall.

