RCTC women shoot well, but still lose
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team shot 48% from the field but still lost by two points to Bismarck State College.
COON RAPIDS — Hot shooting wasn’t enough to carry the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team over the top on Sunday as the Yellowjackets fell 81-79 to Bismarck State (N.D.) College in the Anoka Ramsey Holiday Classic.
RCTC shot an excellent 48% from the field. That included Kandace Sikkink going 10-for-13 from the field and 11-14 from the free throw line for 31 points.
Olivia Christianson added 24 points for RCTC, which moved to 5-4 overall. Christianson nailed 4 of 6 3-pointers and had five steals.
RCTC was outdone in the rebound department, collecting 32, compared to Bismarck State’s 42.
RCTC lost despite leading 40-29 at halftime.
Bismarck State is 10-1 overall.
