SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC women shoot well, but still lose

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team shot 48% from the field but still lost by two points to Bismarck State College.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 19, 2021 04:53 PM
Share

COON RAPIDS — Hot shooting wasn’t enough to carry the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team over the top on Sunday as the Yellowjackets fell 81-79 to Bismarck State (N.D.) College in the Anoka Ramsey Holiday Classic.

RCTC shot an excellent 48% from the field. That included Kandace Sikkink going 10-for-13 from the field and 11-14 from the free throw line for 31 points.

Olivia Christianson added 24 points for RCTC, which moved to 5-4 overall. Christianson nailed 4 of 6 3-pointers and had five steals.

RCTC was outdone in the rebound department, collecting 32, compared to Bismarck State’s 42.

RCTC lost despite leading 40-29 at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bismarck State is 10-1 overall.

Related Topics: WOMEN'S BASKETBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
What to read next
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
jea 5184 Gophers vs Illinois MBB
College
Gophers can’t keep up with Illini in a 76-53 home loss
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
January 04, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC.Hintz.dup.springball.photo
College
Hintz steps down as RCTC football coach
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
January 04, 2022 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Gophers men’s basketball won’t be scheduling games against upstart St. Thomas
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.
January 04, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press