RCTC women sprint past Anoka to move to 21-0

The Yellowjackets had four players finish in double figures to bring home the road victory.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 15, 2023 09:42 PM

ANOKA, Minn. — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team used a balanced attack to keep its unbeaten record intact with a 70-47 victory over Anoka on Wednesday night in Anoka.

Olivia Christianson led the way with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Myia Ruzek finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Ravyn Miles added 13 points and six assists to help pace RCTC.

"Not one of our best games but we got the win," coach Jason Bonde said. "We did not shoot the ball well tonight but our defense only gave up 47 pts. The good thing is that even when the ball is not going in we are still really good defensively."

By Staff reports
