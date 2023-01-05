RCTC women sprint past Western Tech
Myia Ruzek finished with 29 points to lead a Yellowjacket offense that shot 50% from the field and dished out 22 assists.
ROCHESTER — Myia Ruzek led an offense that dished out 25 assists with 29 points as the No. 1 ranked Rochester Community Technical College women's basketball team ran away from Western Tech 97-60 on Wednesday night at RCTC.
Ravyn Miles finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Olivia Christianson recorded 14 points and nine rebounds for the near double-doubles for RCTC (10-0). Jada James did record the double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Yellowjackets
Christianson (six) and Ruzek (five) combined for half of RCTC's 22 steals. Overall, the RCTC defense forced 31 turnovers.
RCTC is back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ridgewater Community College.
