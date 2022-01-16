SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women stay perfect in league play

Rochester Community and Technical College got big games from a trio of players in beating St. Cloud Technical College.

By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 15, 2022 08:14 PM
ROCHESTER — Olivia Christianson had 21 points, Ravyn Miles 15 and Myia Ruzek 14 as Rochester Community and Technical College beat St. Cloud Technical College 74-52 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference women’s basketball.

Ruzek got her 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting and also added nine rebounds. Miles had five assists and Christianson had eight rebounds and three steals. Christianson went 13-for-13 from the free throw line.

RCTC led 46-24 at halftime.

The win upped the Yellowjackets to 3-0 in the league and 10-4 overall. RCTC is ranked No. 2 in the nation among NJCAA Division III schools.

