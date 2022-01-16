RCTC women stay perfect in league play
Rochester Community and Technical College got big games from a trio of players in beating St. Cloud Technical College.
ROCHESTER — Olivia Christianson had 21 points, Ravyn Miles 15 and Myia Ruzek 14 as Rochester Community and Technical College beat St. Cloud Technical College 74-52 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference women’s basketball.
Ruzek got her 14 points on 7-for-12 shooting and also added nine rebounds. Miles had five assists and Christianson had eight rebounds and three steals. Christianson went 13-for-13 from the free throw line.
RCTC led 46-24 at halftime.
The win upped the Yellowjackets to 3-0 in the league and 10-4 overall. RCTC is ranked No. 2 in the nation among NJCAA Division III schools.
A disastrous end to the third quarter derailed Minnesota’s chances against a top tier Big Ten opponent
Since the arrival of Derek Hahn seven years ago, the Riverland men’s basketball team has been on the rise. The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 6 in the nation among Division III teams.
Two Minnesota Gophers scored their first goals of the season, and goalie Justen Close got a win in his first collegiate start as they won a nonconference game versus the Alaska Nanooks after a crazy week of off-ice changes and challenges.
The Gophers (9-8) have won 2 of 3 games in 2022 and are 2-3 in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s 5 p.m. tipoff against Ohio State.