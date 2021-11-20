SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
College

RCTC women suffer first loss in basketball

RCTC shoots just 29% in 75-57 loss to Des Moines Area Community College.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
November 19, 2021 10:04 PM
Des Moines Area Community College handed Rochester Community and Technical College a 75-57 loss in junior college women's basketball on Friday.

The loss drops RCTC to 1-1 on the year.

Magan Christopherson had 34 points to pace DMACC while Emily Caspers had 18 points and six rebounds.

Olivia Chrisitianson had 20 points, eight rebounds and three assists to lead RCTC while Myia Ruzek added 13 points.

"We did not shoot the ball well tonight," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. "This is a very good Division II team we played tonight. We will learn from this game and get better form it."

RCTC closed the gap to three points in the second half before it ran into foul trouble. After that, DMACC pulled away.

The Yellowjackets will play Iowa Central Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

