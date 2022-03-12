SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
College

RCTC women suffer heartbreaking loss in national semifinals

Owens hits late 3-pointer in the semifinal round of NJCAA National Tournament play Friday in junior college women's basketball to nip RCTC 66-63

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 11, 2022 08:29 PM
This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team had its championship dream end in heartbreak on Friday.

The fourth-seeded Yellowjackets battled No. 1 Owens Community College head-to-head in what looked more like a championship game rather than a semifinal contest in the Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

And with the game on the line, Owens diminutive left-handed point guard Taylor Starks snapped a tie with a long 3-point shot with one-tenth of a second to play to lift the Express to a draining 66-63 victory.

The Express started the possession after RCTC standout Olivia Christianson hit two free throws with 19.6 seconds left to tie the game.

"I was just looking at the clock, saw I had a little space, there was like four seconds to go so I just let it go," Starks said. "It went in, there wasn't too it. The coach put faith in me so I said 'I've got to get my team to the championship.'"

Owens raced around in joy after Starks hit her fourth 3-pointer of the game while RCTC slumped in despair.

"That was a big shot in a big moment and she knocked it down," Christianson said. "And kudos to her because not a lot of people get that opportunity, and it's an opportunity we all dream of."

Christianson carried the Yellowjackets with 29 points and 12 rebounds and helped RCTC rally from a 36-28 deficit at the half. Christianson had seven points in the fourth quarter. Myia Ruzek had 11 points, including a 3-pointer and 2-pointer in the fourth quarter which gave RCTC the lead each time.

RCTC (23-6) got a chance to tie the game when Owens went 1-for-4 at the line in the last 44 seconds.

The Yellowjackets had excelled at the line all game, going 18-for-20, including an 11-for-13 effort by Christianson.

No. 1 Owens (25-4) will play in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Rochester Regional Sports Center.

“We just want to finish it out,” Starks said. “This is a good win for us, but we have one more to go.”

Prior to the title game, RCTC plays for third place at 2 p.m.

“We get another one (Saturday), but when your goal is in your fingertips and it slips (away from) you, it’s definitely the dagger,” Christianson said. “... But it happens, and unfortunately it was on our end.”

Owens 66, RCTC 63
No. 1 OWENS (66)
Taylor Starks 15 P, 4 3-PT; asia Hardison 2 P; Deianna Sheridan 12 P, 1 3-PT; Hayley St. John 8 P, 8 R; Cierra Harris 17 P, 6, R; Brooklyn Green 7 P, 7 R, 1 3-PT; Jade Moultair 5 P.
No. 4 RCTC (63)
Ravyn Miles 7 P, 1 3-PT; Olivia Christianson 29 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Kassidy Broadwater 0 P; Kandace Sikkink 11 P, 9 R; Lexi Hugeback 5 P; Myia Ruzek 11 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: OWE 36, RCTC 28.
Free throws: OWE 14-23 , RCTC 18-20. Field goals: OWE 23-56, RCTC 21-65.
Three-point goals: OWE 6-21, RCTC 3-8. Rebounds: OWE 34, RCTC 39. Turnovers: OWE 16 , RCTC 13.

