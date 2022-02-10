SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women top Riverland for sixth straight victory

RCTC defeats Riverland 68-56 in junior college women's basketball on Wednesday.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 09, 2022 10:24 PM
AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College ran its winning streak to six straight games with a 68-56 victory over Riverland Community College in MCAC junior college women's basketball on Wednesday.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 2 in NJCAA Division III, are now 17-5 after their second win over Riverland this season. RCTC has won 12 of its past 13 games.

"Great road win against a very good Riverland team," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

Olivia Christianson had a double-double for RCTC with 15 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four assists and four steals.

Kandace Sikkink was 4-for-4 from the floor and 5-for-7 at the line for 13 points for RCTC while Ravyn Miles had 12 points and four assists. Lexi Hugeback chipped in with 11 points and six rebounds.

Imani Colon and Camryn McQuery had 15 points each for Riverland and Cayli Miles added 13.

RCTC plays at Minnesota State Community and Technical College at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
