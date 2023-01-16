99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
RCTC women top the century mark again to improve to 13-0

RCTC has seven players score between nine and 22 points to race past St. Cloud Technical and Community College 105-49.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
January 16, 2023 02:01 PM
ST. CLOUD — Rochester Community and Technical College had five players score in double figures and two more with nine points in an easy 105-49 victory over St. Cloud Technical and Community College in junior college women's basketball on Saturday.

The high-scoring and unbeaten Yellowjackets (13-0), ranked No. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division III teams, have now scored more than 100 points three times. They have also scored more than 90 points in five other games.

Myia Ruzek led a balanced attack with 22 points for RCTC and she added four rebounds and four assists.

Ravyn Miles had 17 points and nine assists for RCTC, Kandace Sikkink had 15 points and four rebounds, Olivia Christenson had 12 points and four steals, Sophie Andring had 11 points off the bench, Jada James had nine points and nine rebounds and backup Lexi Hugeback had nine points and seven rebounds.

The Yellowjackets controlled the boards 34-22 and shot a sizzling 62.3% from the floor (38-for-61), including 42.3% from 3-point range (11-for-26).

RCTC was in control right away, jumping out to a 31-6 lead after one quarter. The RCTC defense held St. Cloud to 24.1% shooting from the floor (13-for-54).

The Yellowjackets are now 4-0 in the South Division of the MCAC. They will play at Anoka-Ramsey Community College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

