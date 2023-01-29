STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC women top the century mark, sprint past Ridgewater

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
January 28, 2023 08:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WILLMAR — The top-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team had little trouble on Saturday, sprinting past Ridgewater College 108-30.

The Yellowjackets (16-0, 7-0) scored 60 points in the paint and 49 off of turnovers.

Myia Ruzek led the way with 28 points to go along five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Sophie Andring had 15 points and five assists, while Ravyn Miles dished out five assists of her own with 15 points.

RCTC is back in action on Wednesday at Western Tech.

Also Read
Marc Kjos.JPG
College
Kjos looking for one more milestone — a third national berth in men's basketball
Marc Kjos of Lake City recently became the first player in University of Jamestown history with career totals of more than 1,000 points and 400 assists in men's basketball.
January 28, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Bremer.jpg
College
Lake City grad Natalie Bremer an instant success with Mavericks
Natalie Bremer has fit in perfectly with Minnesota State University, Mankato's uptempo ways in women's basketball.
January 10, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Caledonia's Eli King
College
Eli King getting limited playing time at Iowa State as a true freshman
Brothers Eli, Owen and Noah King are all playing college basketball. Eli is a reserve guard at Iowa State while Owen is a starter at Winona State and Noah starts at Kirkwood Community College.
January 09, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Michigan State vs Minnesota
College
From sleepy to sweepy, Gophers survive a slow start and rally for 13th consecutive win versus Spartans
Trailing in the second period, the Minnesota Gophers got solid goaltending and woke up offensively to sweep their weekend series versus visiting Michigan State.
January 28, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
Dunham's big night leads RCTC men over Ridgewater
Dunham finished 10 of 14 from the field en route to a game-high 27 points for the Yellowjackets.
January 28, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northwestern Wildcats guard Chase Audige (1) scores on Minnesota forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (1) on Jan. 28, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois.
College
With loss at Northwestern, Gophers are historically bad
After an 81-61 loss at Northwestern on Saturday, Minnesota is 1-9 in Big Ten play with 10 games remaining
January 28, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Michigan State vs Minnesota
College
Logan Cooley starts a scoring parade as Gophers dominate Michigan State
It took only nine ticks of the clock for Minnesota Gophers rookie Logan Cooley to give his team a lead, and that was just the beginning of their dominance of the Spartans on Friday.
January 27, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers