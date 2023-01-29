RCTC women top the century mark, sprint past Ridgewater

WILLMAR — The top-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team had little trouble on Saturday, sprinting past Ridgewater College 108-30.

The Yellowjackets (16-0, 7-0) scored 60 points in the paint and 49 off of turnovers.

Myia Ruzek led the way with 28 points to go along five rebounds, five steals and four assists. Sophie Andring had 15 points and five assists, while Ravyn Miles dished out five assists of her own with 15 points.

RCTC is back in action on Wednesday at Western Tech.