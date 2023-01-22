RCTC women way too much as they ride Ruzek, balance

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team once again showed why it is the No. 1-ranked team in NCAA Junior College Division III as it routed Minnesota State and Community College (Fergus Falls) 96-36 on Saturday.

RCTC rode another big offensive performance from Lewiston-Altura graduate Myaia Ruzek as she scored 23 points, 17 of them in the first half.

Ravyn Miles had 11 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds; Olivia Christianson 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals; Lexi Hugeback 9 points and 12 rebounds; and Danika Jones 13 points.

RCTC had just three turnovers while forcing 21 of them. It also shot a blistering 21-for-25 from the free-throw line.

“Another great team win,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “Everyone is contributing. Today was a great day as we are finally healthy and had all 10 players playing.”

RCTC is a perfect 14-0.

