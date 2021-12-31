SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women win 79-16

The No. 2-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team crushed Hibbing on Thursday in the Anoka Tournament.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 30, 2021 09:02 PM
No. 2-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College romped to a 79-16 win over Hibbing on Thursday in the Anoka Classic as Danika Jones had 22 points and seven rebounds and Lexi Hubeback had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

RCTC beat Northland 55-34 on Wednesday in the same tournament.

Olivia Christianson also had a monster game with 14 points, 10- rebounds and 12 steals. That was her second triple-double of the season. Kandace Sikkink had nine points and 10 rebounds, Ravyn Miles 14 points and four assists and Kassidy Broadwater six steals.

RCTC is 7-4 and begins its Minnesota College Athletic Conference schedule on Wednesday, when it hosts Western Technical College at 5:30 p.m.

