RCTC women win conference opener to improve to 8-4
Olivia Chrisitanson scores 32 points in victory over Western Tech
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team opened its Southern Division schedule in the MCAC with a 71-48 home victory over Western Tech 48 on Wednesday night.
The Yellowjackets (8-4, 1-0 Southern Division) have now won three straight games overall.
"We had a couple of players out with illness and played well," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.
Olivia Chrisitanson had a big overall game for RCTC with 32 points, eight steals and six assists. Myia Ruzek had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists while Kassidy Broadwater dished out six assists.
The Yellowjackets will host Riverland Community College at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
