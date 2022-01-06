SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

RCTC women win conference opener to improve to 8-4

Olivia Chrisitanson scores 32 points in victory over Western Tech

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 05, 2022 11:25 PM
Share

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team opened its Southern Division schedule in the MCAC with a 71-48 home victory over Western Tech 48 on Wednesday night.

The Yellowjackets (8-4, 1-0 Southern Division) have now won three straight games overall.

"We had a couple of players out with illness and played well," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

Olivia Chrisitanson had a big overall game for RCTC with 32 points, eight steals and six assists. Myia Ruzek had 18 points, six rebounds and three assists while Kassidy Broadwater dished out six assists.

The Yellowjackets will host Riverland Community College at 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
What to read next
B1GHockey_MM_1355.jpg
College
Gophers battle Spartans, and COVID fatigue, as they visit Michigan State
For the third consecutive college hockey season, COVID is a part of life to one extent or another. And for the Minnesota Gophers, as the second half of their 2021-22 season begins, it is a constantly changing target as they work to stay on the ice in advance of a series at Michigan State.
January 06, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Olympic coaches2.jpg
College
Minnesota State, St. Cloud State head coaches named to USA Olympic team staff
The two coaches will be part of a five-man staff under head coach David Quinn. The Olympics will take place Feb. 4-20 in Beijing.
January 06, 2022 12:01 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC men overcome slow start to rally for overtime victory
Peyton Dunham and Keivonte Watts score 21 points each
January 05, 2022 11:48 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Broc Finstuen action shot
College
Finstuen has found perfect finishing place, Cleveland State
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
January 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff