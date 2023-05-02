RCTC women won't have to travel if they go for repeat title in 2024

ROCHESTER — If the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team gets a chance to defend its Division III NJCAA national championship during the 2023-24 season, the Yellowjackets again won’t have to travel.

The Yellowjackets claimed the Division III NJCAA national championship for the second time in school history in March on their home court. They could have the same opportunity each of the next two seasons.

On Monday, the NJCAA selected Rochester as the host site for the 2024 and 2025 NJCAA Division III National Championships in women’s basketball. Rochester Sports will host the 12-team championship featuring more than 125 athletes at the Regional Sports Center from March 12-16, 2024, and March 11-15, 2025.

"Rochester Sports has a long-standing history of hosting NJCAA DIII championships, and we are thrilled to be able to continue that partnership by hosting the Women's Basketball Championship in 2024 and 2025," Rochester Sports executive director Matt Esau said. "Our Rochester Sports team will assuredly provide an outstanding experience for the teams that will be here to compete."

Rochester previously hosted the D-III women's national tournament five times in 2009, 2013, 2014, 2022 and 2023.

The Yellowjackets won their first Division III women’s basketball national championship in 2009 on their home court. They placed third in the nation in 2022.

"The NJCAA is excited for the D-III women's basketball championship to be held in Rochester for another great national tournament," said Brian Luckett, NJCAA senior vice president for external affairs and development. "Rochester has hosted many successful tournaments for the NJCAA over the years and I am confident that they will continue to do so."

RCTC, coached by Jason Bonde, won the 2023 national title with a 27-1 record. If the Yellowjackets were to repeat they would have to do so with mostly a new class since most of their top players have used up their junior college eligibility.

The NJCAA announced the national tournament sites for 20 different sports over the next two years. The Division III men's basketball tournament will again be held in Herkimer, N.Y. in 2024 and 2025. RCTC placed third in the nation in Division III men's basketball in 2023.