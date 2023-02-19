99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
RCTC women wrap up perfect regular season, earn top seed in region tournament

No. 1 RCTC defeated No. 3 Minnesota West 83-58 to finish the regular season 22-0. RCTC will play in the Region XIII next weekend in Coon Rapids.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 18, 2023 09:16 PM

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team wrapped up a perfect regular season with an 83-58 victory over Minnesota West in a battle of two highly ranked junior college teams.

RCTC (22-0, 13-0 MCAC South Division) is ranked No. 1 in the country among NJCAA Division III teams and Minnesota West (26-3, 12-2 South Division) is ranked No. 3. The victory secured the division title for the Yellowjackets and gives them the top seed in the upcoming Region XIII Tournament.

The Yellowjackets were down 8-3 early the game and then closed the first quarter on a 15-0 run to seize control and lead the rest of the way.

Kandace Sikkink led RCTC with 20 points while Myia Ruzek had 16 points, three rebounds, four assists and five steals.

Ravyn Miles had 15 points and three assists for RCTC, Jada James had 13 points and seven rebounds and Olivia Christianson chipped in eight points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

RCTC dominated on the inside as it scored 60 points the paint and shot 52% from the field. The team finished with 24 assists and forced 30 turnovers, 19 in the first half, which led to 31 points. RCTC had just 12 turnovers.

"This was a great win at home for the last regular-season home game for this group of sophomores," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. "Very proud of how we played defensively which lead to easy points in transition."

The Region XIII Tournament will be this coming Friday-Sunday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids. Minnesota West is the No. 2 seed in the event.

RCTC/Minnesota West boxscore

