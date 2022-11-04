RCTC women's basketball team has look of national title contender

RCTC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Head coach: Jason Bonde (Third season, 40-7 record).

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 24-6 overall, won a region championship and went on to place third at the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.

Season outlook: RCTC is primed for another stellar year as seven players return from last season. That includes two-time All-American Olivia Christianson, All-Region player Myia Ruzek, along with All-Division players Ravyn Miles and Kandace Sikkink, NJCAA All-Tournament Team selection Lexi Hugeback and MCAC All-Defensive Team member Kassidy Broadwater. Danika Jones is the other player back. Christianson led the high-scoring Yellowjackets as she averaged approximately 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. “I’d be lying if I said anything other than this team is looking to win a national title this year,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “They all came back with that goal in mind. This team is approaching the season the right way and working hard.” With a deep and talented squad, RCTC is the main team to beat in the state and region. Other contenders should be Minnesota West, Anoka-Ramsey and Northland College.

ROSTER

Returning: Olivia Christianson (5-8, F, Lyle), Myia Ruzek (5-9, G, Lewiston-Altura), Ravyn Miles (5-6, G, St. Paul), Kandace Sikkink (5-7, C/F, Preston), Lexi Hugeback (5-10, F, Kasson-Mantorville), Kassidy Broadwater (5-5, G, Preston), Danika Jones (5-9, F, Parowan, Utah),

ADVERTISEMENT

Newcomers: Jada James (5-9, F, St. Paul), Sophie Andring ( 5-7, G, Dover-Eyota), Janae Bennett (5-6, G, Brooklyn Park).