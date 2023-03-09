RCTC women's basketball team seeded No. 3 in national tournament, RCTC men seeded 10th

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team is going to the Division III NJCAA National Tournament and the Yellowjackets won’t have far to travel.

The Yellowjackets didn’t receive an automatic berth in the upcoming tournament, but they didn’t have long to wait during the selection show which was held on Wednesday. RCTC, which spent the bulk of the season ranked No. 1 among Division III teams, received one of three at-large berths in the 12-team tournament.

RCTC (24-1) was the No. 3 seed overall and will receive a first-round bye in the tournament, which will be held at Rochester Regional Sports Center on the RCTC campus March 15-18.

Also Read





“Rochester was No. 1 really for the bulk of the year,” NJCAA committee chairman Justin Hoyt said. “Tremendous season, they slipped up at the end of the year. We feel that they’re a top three team in this tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The RCTC men’s team will also be playing in the national tournament next week in New York.

Defending champion Owens (19-5) is the No. 1 seed in the women’s field while unbeaten Fulton-Montgomery (21-0) is seeded second and Monroe-Bronx (24-7) is No. 4. The top four seeds all receive first-round byes.

“It’s about what we thought based on the end of the season rankings, based on when teams won at the end of the year and who they played vs. who we played,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said.

RCTC lost to Riverland Community College in the Region XIIIA championship game to decide the automatic qualifier.

“Losing late at the end of the year got us that, and that’s OK,” Bonde said.

But there seemed little doubt that the Yellowjackets would receive an at-large berth.

“The chair of the committee said that we were probably a no-brainer because of the body of work we had done throughout the year,” Bonde said. “It says a lot about what the girls have done.”

RCTC was one of four teams selected from the South Division of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota West received the No. 5 seed, Riverland was seeded seventh and Anoka-Ramsey was seeded ninth. RCTC and Minnesota West both gained at-large berths while Riverland and Anoka-Ramsey were the winners of the Region XIIIA and Region XIIIB tournaments.

If they were all to advance, none of the MCAC teams would meet until the national semifinals.

“We’re all kind of in our own little bracket,” Bonde said. “It’s nice that we don’t see each other right away.”

The RCTC women and men were in a conference room watching the selection brackets being announced for each tournament.

“They were excited to get in and we’re excited for next week to come,” Bonde said.

And the veteran Yellowjackets, who placed third in the nation a year ago, will have the advantage of playing at home.

“With traveling and doing and all that, the kids love to experience that,” Bonde said. “But there is something to say about staying in your own bed and playing on your home floor in front of your home fans. Hopefully a lot of people will come out and support us and enjoy it.”

RCTC men seeded 10th

While the women will play at home, the RCTC men will embark on a long road trip. The Division III men’s tournament will again be played in Herkimer, N.Y., which is a little more than 1,000 miles from Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yellowjackets were seeded No. 10 out of 12 teams in the men’s bracket even though they won a Region XIII championship and were 5-2 against scholarship schools.

The men’s bracket features eight region champions and four schools which received an at-large berth.

“All the at-large teams were ahead of us,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said of the seedings. “I’m a little perplexed.”

LaPlante thought the Yellowjackets would be seeded sixth through nine so he was a bit disappointed.

“You have to get over it pretty quick and get on to things you can control,” he said. “Any Minnesota team that has been out there the last 10 years I don’t think has finished worse than fifth.”

RCTC (20-7) will face No. 7 Butler County (20-4), an at-large team, in the opening round at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.

The top four teams receive byes: No. 1 Sandhills (28-3), No. 2 Dallas-North Lake (25-6), No. 3 Brookdale (27-3) and No. 4 Northern Essex (31-1).

If the Yellowjackets win their opener, they could face No. 2 Dallas-North Lake in the second round.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have to deal with the cards you’re given and go from there,” LaPlante said. “We’re in a tough bracket, but at this stage of the game everybody is.”

RCTC will be making its eighth national tournament appearance and seventh in the last 14 years.

Men’s Division III

NJCAA National Tournament pairings

(These are the championship pairings. A consolation round will also be held)

At Heimker, N.Y.

First round

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, March 15

No. 8 Prince George’s (24-4) vs. No. 9 Mohawk Valley (26-3), 11 a.m.

No. 5 Northhampton (28-3) vs. No. 12 Dutches (17-12), 1 p.m.

No. 10 Rochester Community and Technical College (20-7) vs. No. 7 Butler County (20-4), 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 6 Fulton-Montgomery (20-6) vs. No. 11 DuPage (20-13), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 16

Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley winner vs. No. 1 Sandhills (28-3), 1 p.m.

Northhampton/Dutches winner vs. No. 4 Northern Essex (31-1), 3 p.m.

RCTC/Butler County winner vs. No. 2 Dallas/North Lake (25-6), 5 p.m.

Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage winner vs. No. 3 Brookdale (27-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 17

Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley/Sandhills winner vs. Northhampton/Dutches/Northern Essex winner, 4 p.m.

RCTC/Butler County/Dallas/North Lake winner vs. Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage/Brookdale (27-3), 6 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Women’s Division III

NJCAA National Tournament pairings

(These are the championship pairings. A consolation round will also be held)

At Rochester, Minn.

First round

Wednesday, March 15

No. 8 Prince George’s (14-8) vs. No. 9 Anoka-Ramsey (20-9), 12 p.m.

No. 5 Monroe-Bronx (24-7) vs. No. 12 Northhampton (20-6), 2 p.m.

No. 7 Riverland (21-5) vs. No. 10 Dallas-Mountain View (12-7), 4 p.m.

No. 6 CC Rhode Island (21-6) vs. No. 11 Onondaga (16-8), 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 16

Prince George’s/Anoka-Ramsey winner vs. No. 1 Owens (19-5), 2 p.m.

Monroe-Bronx/Northhampton winner vs. No. 4 Monroe-Bronx (24-7), 4 p.m.

Riverland/Dallas-Mountain View winner vs. No. 2 Fulton-Montgomery (21-0), 6 p.m.

CC Rhode Island/Onondaga winner vs. No. 3 Rochester Community and Technical College (24-1), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 17

Prince George’s/Anoka-Ramsey/Owens winner vs. Monroe-Bronx/Northhampton/Monroe-Bronx winner, 5 p.m.

Riverland/Dallas-Mountain View/Fulton-Montgomery winner vs. CC Rhode Island/Onondaga/RCTC winner, 7 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.