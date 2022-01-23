SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

RCTC women's defense too much for Fergus Falls

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team forced 33 Fergus Falls turnover, leading to a one-sided win by the Yellowjackets.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 22, 2022 07:37 PM
Determined defense by the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball led to a one-sided 77-37 win over Minnesota State Fergus Falls on Saturday in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.

RCTC forced 33 Fergus Falls turnovers and the Yellowjackets got 36 points off of those takeaways.

“It was a great win at home,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “We played great defense.”

The Yellowjackets also had their way inside on offense, getting 48 points in the paint.

Kandace Sikkink led RCTC with 20 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Christianson had 17 points and 7 rebounds, Danika JOnes 14 points and 4 rebounds and Ravyn Miles 8 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds

RCTC is 4-0 in the MCAC and 11-4 overall.

