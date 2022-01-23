RCTC women's defense too much for Fergus Falls

Determined defense by the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball led to a one-sided 77-37 win over Minnesota State Fergus Falls on Saturday in Minnesota College Athletic Conference play.

RCTC forced 33 Fergus Falls turnovers and the Yellowjackets got 36 points off of those takeaways.

“It was a great win at home,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “We played great defense.”

The Yellowjackets also had their way inside on offense, getting 48 points in the paint.

Kandace Sikkink led RCTC with 20 points and nine rebounds. Olivia Christianson had 17 points and 7 rebounds, Danika JOnes 14 points and 4 rebounds and Ravyn Miles 8 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds

RCTC is 4-0 in the MCAC and 11-4 overall.