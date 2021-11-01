RCTC women's soccer close season with loss in district semifinals

MADISON, Wis. -- The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Madison College in the semifinals of the Great Lakes District Tournament.

Madison had beaten RCTC 2-0 during the regular season.

The Yellowjackets were short-handed during the match as they were without two of their top goal scorers for the season. That hurt the RCTC offense as the Yellowjackets did not put a shot on goal during the contest.

The game was scoreless until Madison's Paris Rose scored in the 75th minute of play.

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez made four saves in goal for RCTC.

RCTC had its seven-game winning streak snapped with the loss. The Yellowjackets finished the season with a 9-3 record. They were the MCAC and Region XIII Champions.