RCTC women's soccer nets second half equalizer to earn draw

McKenna Baker scored the game-tying goal for the seventh-ranked Yellowjackets

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
Today at 10:29 PM

ROCHESTER — McKenna Baker netted the equalizer in the second half as the Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with Dakota County Technical College on Wednesday night in Rochester.

RCTC, ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division III poll, is now 1-0-1 on the season.

Baker scored off a feed from Emma Buck in the second half. Dakota County led 1-0 after an early first half goal.

It was Baker's second goal of the season. She scored in RCTC's 9-0 opening win over Lake Superior College.

Tayea Popillion made seven saves in net for the Yellowjackets.

"The team played well tonight," coach Bryan Weiss said. "After going a down a goal early, we had to battle for the next 52 minutes to create chances and get our equalizer."

RCTC is back in action on Sunday when it hosts Harper College.

Link to full box score

