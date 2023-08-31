RCTC women's soccer nets second half equalizer to earn draw

ROCHESTER — McKenna Baker netted the equalizer in the second half as the Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team earned a 1-1 draw with Dakota County Technical College on Wednesday night in Rochester.

RCTC, ranked No. 7 in the NJCAA Division III poll, is now 1-0-1 on the season.

Baker scored off a feed from Emma Buck in the second half. Dakota County led 1-0 after an early first half goal.

It was Baker's second goal of the season. She scored in RCTC's 9-0 opening win over Lake Superior College.

Tayea Popillion made seven saves in net for the Yellowjackets.

"The team played well tonight," coach Bryan Weiss said. "After going a down a goal early, we had to battle for the next 52 minutes to create chances and get our equalizer."

RCTC is back in action on Sunday when it hosts Harper College.

