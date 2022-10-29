SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | College
RCTC women's soccer team comes up short in district semifinals

RCTC's season ends with a 1-0 setback to Harper College in Great Lakes District semifinals.

By Staff reports
October 29, 2022 01:14 AM
MADISON, Wis. — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Harper College in the NJCAA Great Lakes District semifinals on Friday.

Harper scored the game's only goal just a minute into the second half.

RCTC had eight shots on goal, three each by Haley Doyea and Mackenzie Polson. Jordan Weber finished with seven saves for the Yellowjackets.

With the loss, the Yellowjackets close the season at 9-3-3.

Harper will face Delta Community College in the district championship game with the winner earning a Division III national berth.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
