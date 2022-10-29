RCTC women's soccer team comes up short in district semifinals

MADISON, Wis. — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Harper College in the NJCAA Great Lakes District semifinals on Friday.

Harper scored the game's only goal just a minute into the second half.

RCTC had eight shots on goal, three each by Haley Doyea and Mackenzie Polson. Jordan Weber finished with seven saves for the Yellowjackets.

With the loss, the Yellowjackets close the season at 9-3-3.

Harper will face Delta Community College in the district championship game with the winner earning a Division III national berth.