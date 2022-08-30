Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
RCTC women's soccer team edges Crown College

One goal was enough for the No. 10-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women's soccer team to emerge a 1-0 winner Monday.

RCTC Yellowjackets
By Staff reports
August 29, 2022 11:07 PM
ROCHESTER — The No. 10-ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women’s soccer team snuck off with a 1-0 win Monday over Crown College at RCTC.

Mackenzie Polson (Elgin) scored the game’s lone goal, getting it in the 65 minutes off an assist from Mongi Obang (Rochester).

Jordan Weber had four saves in goal for the Yellowjackets, who moved to 2-1 overall.

“The first half was a little rough for us,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. “Crown College was playing an aggressive, high-pressure game. We used the halftime to reset a few things mentally and it worked. RCTC held possession for the majority of the second half and got the goal we needed for a quality win.”

