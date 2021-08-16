RCTC women's soccer team has hopes of earning national berth in 2021

2021 RCTC WOMEN'S SOCCER

Head coach: Bryan Weiss (4th year, 2019 MCAC Coach of the Year). Assistant coach: Alexa Hepner.

Last season: The 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19. In 2019, the Yellowjackets finished 7-6-2 and lost 1-0 in the NJCAA Region XIII championship game.

Top returning players: Goalie Fatima Sanchez-Hernandez was All-Region and the team MVP in 2019 when she recorded 146 saves and posted six shutouts. Defenseman Jisselle Mayi was All-Region and the team Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Olivia Amos of Elgin was a key defender and collected one assist in 2019.

Top newcomers: Addison Knick, Mia Pierre, Haley Doyea, Grace Maschino.

Season outlook: RCTC has high hopes for the 2021 season and has three key returning players to lead the way, including two that were All-Region in Fatima Sanchez-Hernandez and Rae Mayi. The Yellowjackets were a win away from a national berth in 2019, the last season they played, and the team goal this season is to win a Region XIII title and advance to nationals. The Yellowjackets should feature a talented group of newcomers, including Addison Knick, a transfer from Division II Montana State University Billings, Mia Pierre of St. Charles, Haley Doyea of Anoka and Grace Maschino of Delano. Knick, from Big Lake, was part of a club state championship team with St. Michael-Albertville United in 2018. Pierre scored 58 career goals at St. Charles. RCTC will have its deepest roster in years, with 22 student-athletes, including 16 from Minnesota.

Coach Bryan Weiss says: "In 2021, we are focused on winning Region XIII and making a run to the NJCAA National Tournament."



Teams to beat in state/region: Lake Superior College, Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

ROSTER

Sophomores: Olivia Amos (defense, Elgin), Sarah Ebin (goalie, Plainview), Rae Mayi (defense, Houston, Texas), Hailey Mayi (defense, Houston, Texas), Fatima Sanchez-Hernandez (goalie, Banning, Calif.).

Freshmen: Isabella Andrijasevic (midfield, Rochester), Mongi Obang (forward, Rochester), Kaitlyn Weiss (defense, Rochester), Allison Thompson (forward, Eyota), Jordan Weber (goalie, Oronoco), Mia Pierre (forward, St. Charles), Jasmin Willette (forward, Claremont), Eliana Bentley (forward, Austin), Libby Janka (defense, Owatonna), Aisha Ramirez (midfield, Faribault), Serena Leonard (forward, South St. Paul), Haley Doyea (midfield, Anoka), Grace Maschino (midfield, Delano), Addison Knick (forward, Big Lake), Kes Whalen (midfield, Dubuque, Iowa), Kayla Barclay (midfield, Franklinton, La.), Amy Gonzalez (defense, Smithfield, Utah).

— Guy N. Limbeck, Post Bulletin