Sports | College
RCTC women's soccer team records third straight shutout

RCTC improves to 3-1 win a 1-0 win over Dakota County Community College.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 12:44 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Community and Technical College controlled play and finally broke through with a goal in the second half to defeat Dakota County Community College 1-0 in junior college women's soccer on Thursday.

It was the third straight victory for RCTC and all three wins have come by shutout in a six-day span.

Allison Thompson of Eyota scored the game's lone goal in the 65th minute of play. Elgin's Mackenzie Polson collected an assist.

“DCTC parked the bus (put nine defensive players in the box) against us for most of the game," RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said. "Thankfully Allison Thompson got the goal that we needed to secure the win.”

Haley Doyea had six shots during the game for RCTC while Eliana Bentley and Mongi Obang each recorded three.

Goalkeeper Jordan Weber had two saves to earn a shutout.

The Yellowjackets (3-1) will play at Alexandria Community College at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

