RCTC women's soccer team should contend for national berth

RCTC has six returning MCAC All-Conference players from a women's soccer team that was 9-3 a year ago and lost 1-0 in the Region XIII championship game.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
August 19, 2022 11:00 AM
RCTC WOMEN'S SOCCER

Head coach: Bryan Weiss (5th year at RCTC, MCAC Women's Soccer Coach of the Year 2021). Assistants: Alexa Hepner, Sarah Baack.

Last season: The Yellowjackets finished 9-3 and lost 1-0 in the Region XIII championship game.

Top returners: Mia Pierre (12 goals, 2 assists, All-Region XIII Player of the Year, MCAC Elite Team, All-Conference), Haley Doyea (7 goals and 6 assists, All-Region XIII, MCAC Elite Team, All-Conference), Libby Janka (All-Region XIII, MCAC Elite Team, All-Conference), Eliana Bentley (All-Region XIII, MCAC Elite Team, All-Conference, 4 goals, 4 assists), Kaitlyn Weiss (All-Region XIII, MCAC Elite Team, All-Conference), Amy Gonzalez (All-Region XIII, All-Conference, RCTC Defensive MVP), Jordan Weber (Academic All-American, 2 games in goal, both were shared shutouts), Allison Thompson (4 goals, 3 assists).

Season outlook: The Yellowjackets will feature an experienced and deep roster with 15 sophomores. And with plenty of quality back, RCTC will be a top contender to capture a Region XIII championship with a goal of earning an NJCAA national tournament berth. RCTC outscored foes 38-9 a year ago and has six returning All-Conference players including its top offensive and defensive players. The team will be led by captains Mia Pierre, Amy Gonzalez and Kes Whalen. “We’ve also added a solid group of transfer players and freshmen,” coach Bryan Weiss said. “RCTC women's soccer has big goals for this season. We also have the talent and drive to achieve them." Of the 23 players on the squad, 19 are from Minnesota. Other teams to beat in the state and region are Madison College and Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

ROSTER

Sophomores: Mia Pierre (F, St. Charles), Isabella Andrijasevic (M, Rochester), Kaitlyn Weiss (D, Rochester), Allison Thompson (F, Eyota), Hailey Lewis (F, Stewartville), Khloee Zelinske (D, Stewartville), Jordan Weber (G, Oronoco), Eliana Bentley (F, Austin), Libby Janka (D, Owatonna), Ashlyn Nysteun (G, Red Wing), Serena Leonard (M, South St. Paul), Haley Doyea (M, Anoka), Grace Maschino (M, Delano), Kes Whalen (M, Dubuque, Iowa), Kayla Barclay (M, Franklinton, La.), Amy Gonzalez (D, Smithfield, Utah).

Freshmen: Mongi Obang (F, Rochester), Paige Johnson (M, Eyota), Layken Koehler (M, Dover) Emily Vollrath (M, Dover), Mackenzie Polson (F, Elgin), Emma Buck (D, Zumbrota), Keely Troup (D, Green Bay, Wis.).

RCTC women's soccer schedule

