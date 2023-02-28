99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

RCTC wrestling looking for fourth consecutive non-scholarship national title

The Yellowjackets will have an impressive 10 individuals compete at this year's national meet, but yet feel they enter as the underdog.

RCTC wrestling
Rochester Community and Technical College wrestlers Rocco Visci (left), Walker Ingham (center) and Antony Tuttle pose with the first-place plaque from last week's regional.
Submitted photo/RCTC Wrestling
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
February 28, 2023 11:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Andy Hackenmueller's first season at the helm of the Rochester Community and Technical College wrestling team was a memorable one.

Hackenmueller was both the MCAC and NJCAA Coach of the Year after helping guide the Yellowjackets to the program's third consecutive non-scholarship national title a year ago. Yet, that was with a veteran-laden squad.

Now, with 20 freshmen initially in the room and with eight of them filling one of the 10 spots in the RCTC lineup, year No. 2 has come with a different feel for Hackenmueller. But it’s definitely one the second-year head coach will take.

“It was pretty different last year,” Hackenmueller said. “We had a lot of second- or third-year guys on the team, a lot of veterans. Every year is different, you just never know. A lot of times it takes a year to physically and mentally be ready to compete at a high level at the college level. But these guys as a whole are starting to buy in and they’re putting in the work and making strides.

“Now we have about 15 guys in our room right now at the end of the year that are all kind of bought into what we're doing and they're the type of guys that we want, the blue collar guys with a chip on their shoulder. So we had a lot of freshmen but we had a lot of guys that are working hard.”

All that hard work came to fruition on Saturday when the Yellowjackets saw 10 individuals qualify for this year’s national meet on Friday and Saturday, March 3-4, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with impressive finishes at the MCAC/North District Wrestling Championships. In all, eight Yellowjackets won titles — Rocco Visci, Jackson McCormick, Landon Gode, Kent Beecham, Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School graduate Martin Prieto, Anthony Tuttle, Walker Ingham and Nate Beberg. Omara Zamora also will head to nationals as will Byron High School graduate Jake Thompson after they both placed third.

Hackenmueller said he is proud of this group overall, especially with serious injuries to both Ingham (a partially torn MCL) and Prieto (torn hamstring).

RCTC originally thought those two were done for the season, but hard work with physical therapy and staying in shape has them both ready.

“It was pretty scary,” Hackenmueller said. “Both those guys, though, I mean, if anybody was going to come back from an injury, it would be those two guys who are tough, hardworking guys. They just do everything you tell them to do. A lot of people wouldn’t have been back and ready to go yet. They just they got ahead of the curve and did the (physical therapy) times two, and they're back to close to 100%.”

With those two back in the fold, the Yellowjackets ran away with the district team title this past Saturday with 113.5 points. Itasca Community College was next with 69, followed by Ridgewater College (67.5). It’s the reason why they are so confident heading to nationals, but yet, the three-time national champions enter with a bit of an underdog mentality.

“We're going to go up there in shape and ready to go,” Hackenmueller said. “And you know, we're under the radar a bit, which is totally fine with us. We're the returning national champs, but yeah, we're gonna be a little bit under the radar. So we'll take that any day.”

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
