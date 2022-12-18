RCTC's big second half, balance, way too much for Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — Rochester Community and Technical College outscored Joliet Junior College 54-34 in the second half and ran off with a 90-65 win in the men’s basketball non-conference game on Saturday.

RCTC (8-2 overall) built a 30-point lead with 5 minutes left in regulation. The Yellowjackets dominated the boards, outrebounding Joliet 57-35. Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham led the way with 11 rebounds. He also had 11 points, hitting 4 of 9 shots from the field

Kameron Givens paced RCTC with 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Quincy Burland came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds. He also had four steals.

“We had numerous outstanding performances by many individuals,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

RCTC was scheduled to play Bismark State on Sunday but it was postponed due to weather.

