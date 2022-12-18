SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
RCTC's big second half, balance, way too much for Joliet

The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team turned in a dominant second half and blasted Joliet Junior College on Saturday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
December 17, 2022 09:20 PM
JOLIET, Ill. — Rochester Community and Technical College outscored Joliet Junior College 54-34 in the second half and ran off with a 90-65 win in the men’s basketball non-conference game on Saturday.

RCTC (8-2 overall) built a 30-point lead with 5 minutes left in regulation. The Yellowjackets dominated the boards, outrebounding Joliet 57-35. Lourdes graduate Peyton Dunham led the way with 11 rebounds. He also had 11 points, hitting 4 of 9 shots from the field

Kameron Givens paced RCTC with 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting. Quincy Burland came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds. He also had four steals.

“We had numerous outstanding performances by many individuals,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

RCTC was scheduled to play Bismark State on Sunday but it was postponed due to weather.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
