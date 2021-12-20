SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
RCTC's LaPlante hits major mark — 500 wins

Brian LaPlante is the 26th-year men's basketball coach at Rochester Community and Technical College. On Sunday, he won his 500th game.

481c1bbab83c95c649b2f0ae9b79b245.jpg
Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball coach Brian LaPlante won his 500th game on Sunday.
Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
December 19, 2021 07:19 PM
Brian LaPlante reached a major milestone on Sunday as the Rochester Community and Technical College’s 26th-year head men’s coach, with his Yellowjackets beating Bismarck State 83-75 in the Anoka Ramsey Holiday Classic in Coon Rapids.

It was career win No. 500 for LaPlante. It was also RCTC’s 10th straight win as it moved to 10-1.

LaPlante, who is now 500-216 in his years at RCTC, was humbled by the experience Sunday, which included a number of his former players attending the game. When it was done, he couldn’t help but reflect on how he was raised and how it has impacted him as a man and a coach.

“I think about my mom and my dad and how lucky I was to be raised on a dairy farm with seven other brothers and sisters,” the 49-year-old LaPlante said. “The accountability factor was always there. You knew you were loved, but you also always knew that it wasn’t just about you. You figured out that the whole is better than the individual parts. Those are lessons that I have always taken with me. And I think that the way I was raised has benefitted me as a coach.”

That coaching has included LaPlante having been the District Coach of the Year seven times and his teams having advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament seven times.

It has been a fantastic run, LaPlante said, and one that couldn’t have been done without considerable support.

That includes his own family.

“My wife and kids, I know how much I have missed out in their lives (with time spent coaching),” LaPlante said. “But they have never once complained or said anything about it. Their unselfishness amazes me.”

RCTC Director of Athletics Mike Lester tipped his hat to LaPlante.

“Brian is a dedicated and passionate educator, who gives 100% to help his men succeed,” Lester said. “Perhaps even greater than his on-court accomplishments are the success stories of his student-athletes in the classroom, and in their life after RCTC. We couldn't be more proud to have Coach representing our team, athletic department, and college. Five-hundred wins is a stunning achievement.”

Former RCTC men’s basketball assistant coach and current RCTC head women’s basketball coach Jason Bonde also recognized how special LaPlante has been.

“Brian is a great coach, great family man and a great friend and mentor,” Bonde said. “He has worked hard to build his program to one of the best in the country. I am glad I was able to be a small part of that success. He has touched the lives of so many student/athletes.”

On Sunday, RCTC rode a balanced effort to get its latest win, including Peyton Dunham coming off the bench to provide 19 points. The Lourdes graduate was a sizzling 9 of 10 from the field. He also grabbed four rebounds and had three assists.

Quentin Williams had 15 points for the Yellowjackets and Devyn Frye 13.

RCTC was hot from 3-point distance, knocking down 7 of 13 treys. It shot 49% from the field overall.

LaPlante says he has been thrilled with this season’s team, particularly its grit. That has shown up in the Yellowjackets being the No. 1-ranked defensive team in the country among Division III junior colleges.

“These guys just play so hard,” LaPlante said. “Today, we had a tough first half, but they just refused to give in. I felt a little bit bad for these guys today, because the attention was on me. But they handled it really well. I told them that I am glad they are my guys, because they are a hard-nosed bunch of gritty dudes.”

