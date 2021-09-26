RCTC's late goal beats Anoka Ramsey

Rochester Community and Technical College got a goal in the 90th minutes and slipped past Anoka Ramsey 2-1 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference women's soccer on Saturday.

AJ Knick scored on a one-touch volley off a perfect pass from Haley Doyea for othe game winner.

Doyea also scored once for the Yellowjackets. Fatima Sanchez Hernandez had eight saves in goal for RCTC.