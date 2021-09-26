RCTC's late goal beats Anoka Ramsey
AJ Knick scored on a goal in the 90th minute as Rochester Community and Technical College got a 2-1 win in women's soccer.
Rochester Community and Technical College got a goal in the 90th minutes and slipped past Anoka Ramsey 2-1 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference women's soccer on Saturday.
AJ Knick scored on a one-touch volley off a perfect pass from Haley Doyea for othe game winner.
Doyea also scored once for the Yellowjackets. Fatima Sanchez Hernandez had eight saves in goal for RCTC.
Broc Finstuen is at his second Division I basketball home in three years, this time the Pine Island graduate closing his career at Cleveland State.
Center Kofi Cockburn, the Big Ten preseason player of the year, scored 29 points on 10-of-19 shooting and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line. Cockburn dominated the Gophers last year, too, with a season-high 33-point,13-rebound effort in a win in December.
Derrick Hintz spent 19 season as a football coach at RCTC, and had a 34-15 record in six seasons as a head coach.
Johnson said he “loves” St. Thomas coach Johnny Tauer and they’ve talked many times, but Johnson has communicated to his colleague his intentions to not play the state’s second DI team.