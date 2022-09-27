We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

RCTC's Pierre has a passion for netting goals

Mia Pierre of St. Charles has been an elite goal scorer throughout her soccer career at both St. Charles High School and now at RCTC.

RCTC Women's Soccer - Mia Pierre
Mia Pierre, a St. Charles graduate, has been the leading scorer for the RCTC women's soccer team for the past two seasons. The Yellowjackets have been nationally ranked among NJCAA Division III teams during the 2022 season.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
September 27, 2022 05:30 AM
ROCHESTER — When Mia Pierre steps on a soccer field, she has a single focus in mind: She wants to score goals.

Throughout her career, she has been very successful at the task.

During a six-year career at St. Charles High School, Pierre scored 65 goals. Now in her second season on the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s soccer team, Pierre has remained an elite scorer.

The diminutive Pierre might be undersized at 5-foot-1, but putting the ball in the net is what drives and motivates her as a soccer player.

“When I’m on the field, that is kind of my main focus,” Pierre said. “I will do anything to score. That’s kind of always been my mentality, to get the ball in the back of the net no matter what it takes.”

It didn’t take RCTC coach Bryan Weiss long to realize he had a special player when Pierre arrived on campus for the 2021 season. She was installed as a captain as a freshman, a role she is filling again this season for the nationally ranked Yellowjackets.

“I think we knew pretty early on that Mia was somebody special and someone who was coming to play each and every game,” Weiss said.

Pierre has won a number of awards in her RCTC career, including being named the NJCAA Region XIII Player of the Year in 2021. Scoring goals was a big part of her success as she notched 13 in just 11 games.

“I’m very focused, like tunnel vision,” Pierre said. “I know what my goal is for that game and I try to speak in the present and say ‘I’m going to score this game.’ And I feel that is what has helped me, I believe it’s going to happen no matter what.”

Pierre is a forward and what she lacks in height she makes up for in speed and sheer determination. To improve her skill set, Pierre trains by going on long runs, working on agility drills and lifting weights.

A lot of Pierre’s goals have come on through balls to the offensive zone, where she has to outrun defenders to seize the ball before getting a shot off. That makes running ability a big part of her game.

Pierre may be able to outrun defenders for loose balls, but she is hardly limited from scoring in-close. The majority of her goals this season have been from outside the 18-yard box.

“Mentally she's driven and she wants to succeed,” Wiess said. “And she wants to score goals. And you need that out of your forwards. It’s not a passive thing for her.”

But scoring goals in every game is difficult. Pierre leads the 7-2 Yellowjackets with six goals in nine games this season. But if she has a game where she doesn’t score, or if the Yellowjackets don’t win, Pierre doesn’t dwell on the performance.

“The way I think about it is even professional players have a bad game,” she said. “But they don’t let that stop them from moving on to the next game. So I just kind of just forget what happened when we lose, take what I learned from it and move forward. Because the next game is completely different.”

An unusual major

Pierre was a well-rounded athlete in high school at St. Charles. Besides soccer, she also played basketball and softball and competed in trapshooting. The college sports scene was still getting back to normal after COVID when she graduated in 2021. That’s one reason she ended up at RCTC.

“In the midst of all that, I kind of just wanted to stay close to home and then see where life took me from there,” Pierre said. “And then I just fell in love with RCTC soccer.”

She is expected to continue her career at the next level in the fall of 2023. But while looking for a four-year college to play soccer at, Pierre has to factor in a bit of a different field of study. Her major is mortuary science and she wants to be a funeral mortician. That’s a major not offered at all colleges.

“I always loved the medical field so much, but I was always scared of working on live patients,” she said. “And I feel like I could help people on some of the saddest days of their lives and make that transition easier. And I just started to fall in love with that profession.”

RCTC has been successful in both of Pierre’s seasons on the squad. The Yellowjackets have most of their top players back from a year ago. With strong team chemistry, the goal is to earn a Division III national tournament berth this season.

And if the Yellowjackets do earn a national berth, there's a good change that Pierre might score a key goal to help them get there.

“When Mia gets the ball, we know she’s going to make the most of it,” Wiess said.

Related Topics: WOMEN'S SOCCERROCHESTERST CHARLES-ELBAROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
