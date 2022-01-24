RCTC's search for a new football coach underway

Rochester Community and Technical College has begun its search for a new head football coach.

Derrick Hintz stepped down from the position following the 2021 season after a mutual agreement between the coach and RCTC.

RCTC posted the opening for the position just last week. Athletic director Mike Lester said no deadline was listed with the posting and that applications would be reviewed as they come in.

“The MCAC is allowing spring practices coming up in March and signing day is coming up soon, so we want to fill it as soon as possible,” Lester said.

Lester would not comment if other coaches from last year’s football staff would be potential candidates for the job. Offensive coordinator Dan Pippin and defensive coordinator Rob Kitts were both in their first season with RCTC in 2021.

Pippin had previously been a high school coach in Michigan and South Carolina. He also coached a club team in Rome, Italy.

Kitts has been a coach in high school in California and has also coached at various levels in college.

“We’re just moving forward like we do with all of our searches and trying to get somebody in that’s going to keep the program moving forward,” Lester said.

Hintz had spent 19 seasons as a football coach at RCTC and had two stints totaling six seasons as the head coach. He posted a combined 34-15 record. The Yellowjackets finished 4-4 during the 2021 season and were 11-13 in the three seasons they played during Hintz's second tenure as head coach. There was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Hintz led RCTC to an 11-1 record in 2011 and a 10-1 mark in 2012, winning the MCAC state championship each year.