Riley Macon gets special trip as part of another national championship team at MIT

ROCHESTER — Rochester native Riley Macon is hoping his 2022-23 coaching experience wasn’t a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Macon capped his standout coaching season at Massachusetts Institute of Technology by being part of a second Division III national championship team and he got a special trip as a result.

Last fall, Macon coached the MIT men’s cross country team to a Division III national championship in his first full season as the head coach. That was the first national title in school history. This spring, he was an assistant coach as MIT won the men's track and field Division III Outdoor National Championships in Rochester, N.Y.

“It was something that we weren’t really expecting for the outdoor season,” Macon said. “We knew we were capable of it.”

The MIT men’s track and field team not only won a national championship, but the squad was also invited to the White House in Washington, D.C., in the middle of June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got to spend a couple of hours on the White House lawn and (vice president) Kamala Harris spoke to us,” Macon said. “It was really, really special.

"Hopefully that's not a once-in-a-lifetime experience, but if it was, it was great."

The MIT men’s squad had been the favorite to win the national team title during the men’s indoor track and field season in the winter. But MIT finished a narrow second, just a half point behind national champion University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

“Frankly we were probably better suited for the indoor national meet than the outdoor,” Macon said. “So I think going into the outdoor (season), we were just trying to focus on having the best day we possibly could. And we just had a lot of things go really, really well.”

The close loss during the indoor season proved to be an incentive for the MIT squad this spring. MIT turned the tables and defeated runner-up UW-La Crosse during the outdoor national meet by 12 points.

“I think to a certain degree we have a group that operates really well being the underdogs and having a bit of an underdog mentality,” Macon said. “I think we learned a lot, not just as a team but as a staff, about ourselves and how we operate from the disappointment from indoors and I think it helped prepare us a bit better.”

Five of the cross country runners from the national title team in the fall competed in the national outdoor championship meet. But MIT had solid overall balance at the outdoor meet, including a thrower who was an All-American in two events, having a third and third finish in the 110 hurdles while senior Ryan Wilson was a national champ in both the 800 and 1,500 runs.

“We had points all across the board, which was exciting,” Macon said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson will be one of the top cross country runners that MIT will be without next fall when the team takes aim at a repeat national title.

“He’s going to be hard to replace, but we have some younger guys ready to step in and fill those roles,” Macon said.

Macon said depth is a key in cross country since five of each team’s seven runners count toward the team total in every meet.

“I would say looking ahead, our depth is going to be even stronger than it was this past year,” he said. “Even though we’re losing one or two great individuals in the cross country season, we can make up for that with our depth.”

Macon, 29, is an assistant coach in track and field and he primarily coaches the distance runners. He believes that MIT can be a national contender in cross country and both indoor and outdoor men’s track and field during the 2023-24 school year.

The MIT women’s outdoor track and field team also had a strong finish at the outdoor national meet by placing fourth this spring.

“I think our women can be in contention to win (a national title) as well,” Macon said. “We’ll see, time will tell. It’s a fun group to be with.”

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .