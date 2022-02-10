Riverland men dismantle RCTC in battle of nationally ranked teams

AUSTIN — This time it wasn't close.

Rochester Community and Technical College and Riverland Community College have played nothing but close games in junior college men's basketball over the past three years. But on Wednesday, in a battle of nationally ranked Division III teams and MCAC rivals, No. 2-ranked Riverland rolled to an easy 80-39 victory over No. 7 RCTC.

"We were never in the game," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. "We got exposed defensively and offensively by Riverland. It was an absolute beat down."

Cleveland Bedgood had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the host Blue Devils. Malik Cooper had 15 points for Riverland and Lajarrion Spinks added 12.

Riverland (22-1) bolted to a 36-19 lead at the half.

RCTC was held to its lowest scoring output of the season and did not have a single player reach double figures. Peyton Dunham led the way with nine points while Helder Semedo had five rebounds.

Riverland dominated the boards 45-18 and shot 52.5% from the field to just 31.4% for the Yellowjackets.

"We will have to regroup and try to correct our mistakes and show some growth," LaPlante said.

RCTC (19-5, 9-2 Southern Division) plays at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 3 p.m. Saturday.