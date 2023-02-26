99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Riverland upsets No. 1 RCTC in women's region championship game

RCTC will now have to wait to see if it lands an at-large berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
February 26, 2023 03:34 PM

COON RAPIDS — If the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team is going to earn a national tournament berth, it will have to be as an at-large berth.

In a stunning turn of events, the Yellowjackets fell short in the Region XIIIA Tournament championship game on Sunday. Riverland Community College out of Austin upset RCTC 67-60 to win the region title and earn the automatic national qualifying bid from Region XIIIA.

RCTC came into the game unbeaten at 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division III women's basketball teams. The Yellowjackets had beaten Riverland 84-47 and 74-52 duirng the regular season.

Also Read
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC women's basketball team plays in the Region XIIIA Tournament beginning Saturday in Coon Rapids.
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC men's basketball team.jpg
College
RCTC men the top seed from South heading into region tournament
A berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament will be on the line when the RCTC men's basketball team plays in the Region XIII Tournament beginning Friday in Coon Rapids.
February 24, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
ac9dd4535955fbb34becbdb311c55e1a.jpg
College
College wrestling: Six southeastern Minnesota natives having success at the collegiate level
A number of former area high school wrestling standouts, including Kasson-Mantorville's Patrick Kennedy and Bennett Berge, have had stellar college seasons.
February 24, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

The Yellowjackets (24-1) are still likely to receive on of the four at-large berths available for the national tournament. RCTC is the host site of the tournament, which is March 15-18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surging Riverland (21-5) won its sixth straight game and was able to withstand RCTC's defensive pressure. The Blue Devils had a modest 16 turnovers in the game and controlled the boards 48-36.

Savannah Longhoma led Riverland with 20 points while Reana Schmitt, a 6-foot freshman from Austin, had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The game was tied 29-29 at the half. Riverland took the lead with a 18-13 run in the third quarter and then held on over the final 10 minutes of play.

RCTC struggled with a rare off-game shooting from the field. The Yellowjackets shot just 30.9% (21-for-68) from the floor. Riverland shot 42.9% (24-for-56).

Myia Ruzek led RCTC with 22 points but Jada James was the only other player in double figures. James had 13 points and nine rebounds. High-scoring Olivia Christianson was held to seven points. Kandace Sikkink had eight points and six rebounds while Ravyn Miles had five assists.

RCTC/Riverland boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC men beat Anoka-Ramsey to reach region title game
February 25, 2023 09:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Nebraska
College
Men’s basketball: Nebraska sends Minnesota to 12th straight loss
February 25, 2023 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 1 RCTC women easily advance to region championship game
February 25, 2023 02:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
27c380a7c5ea0b7222052d091c3f1ed8.jpg
Local
Byron native passes away at college in Missouri
February 26, 2023 11:36 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council plans strategic priority review
February 26, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Answer Man logo
Local
Build, baby, build: Rochester apartments fill up fast
February 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Nandini Iyer - SafeSphee
Local
After years of effort, Rochester student nears completion of app and website devoted to mental wellness
February 26, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer