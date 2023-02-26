Riverland upsets No. 1 RCTC in women's region championship game
RCTC will now have to wait to see if it lands an at-large berth in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
COON RAPIDS — If the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team is going to earn a national tournament berth, it will have to be as an at-large berth.
In a stunning turn of events, the Yellowjackets fell short in the Region XIIIA Tournament championship game on Sunday. Riverland Community College out of Austin upset RCTC 67-60 to win the region title and earn the automatic national qualifying bid from Region XIIIA.
RCTC came into the game unbeaten at 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division III women's basketball teams. The Yellowjackets had beaten Riverland 84-47 and 74-52 duirng the regular season.
The Yellowjackets (24-1) are still likely to receive on of the four at-large berths available for the national tournament. RCTC is the host site of the tournament, which is March 15-18.
Surging Riverland (21-5) won its sixth straight game and was able to withstand RCTC's defensive pressure. The Blue Devils had a modest 16 turnovers in the game and controlled the boards 48-36.
Savannah Longhoma led Riverland with 20 points while Reana Schmitt, a 6-foot freshman from Austin, had 15 points and 17 rebounds.
The game was tied 29-29 at the half. Riverland took the lead with a 18-13 run in the third quarter and then held on over the final 10 minutes of play.
RCTC struggled with a rare off-game shooting from the field. The Yellowjackets shot just 30.9% (21-for-68) from the floor. Riverland shot 42.9% (24-for-56).
Myia Ruzek led RCTC with 22 points but Jada James was the only other player in double figures. James had 13 points and nine rebounds. High-scoring Olivia Christianson was held to seven points. Kandace Sikkink had eight points and six rebounds while Ravyn Miles had five assists.
