Riverland upsets No. 1 RCTC in women's region championship game

COON RAPIDS — If the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team is going to earn a national tournament berth, it will have to be as an at-large berth.

In a stunning turn of events, the Yellowjackets fell short in the Region XIIIA Tournament championship game on Sunday. Riverland Community College out of Austin upset RCTC 67-60 to win the region title and earn the automatic national qualifying bid from Region XIIIA.

RCTC came into the game unbeaten at 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation among NJCAA Division III women's basketball teams. The Yellowjackets had beaten Riverland 84-47 and 74-52 duirng the regular season.

The Yellowjackets (24-1) are still likely to receive on of the four at-large berths available for the national tournament. RCTC is the host site of the tournament, which is March 15-18.

Surging Riverland (21-5) won its sixth straight game and was able to withstand RCTC's defensive pressure. The Blue Devils had a modest 16 turnovers in the game and controlled the boards 48-36.

Savannah Longhoma led Riverland with 20 points while Reana Schmitt, a 6-foot freshman from Austin, had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

The game was tied 29-29 at the half. Riverland took the lead with a 18-13 run in the third quarter and then held on over the final 10 minutes of play.

RCTC struggled with a rare off-game shooting from the field. The Yellowjackets shot just 30.9% (21-for-68) from the floor. Riverland shot 42.9% (24-for-56).

Myia Ruzek led RCTC with 22 points but Jada James was the only other player in double figures. James had 13 points and nine rebounds. High-scoring Olivia Christianson was held to seven points. Kandace Sikkink had eight points and six rebounds while Ravyn Miles had five assists.

RCTC/Riverland boxscore