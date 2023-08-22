Rochester's Brevin Goetz learned, grew with Mankato in Northwoods League this summer

ROCHESTER — Brevin Goetz might not have had the success he was hoping for, but the right-handed pitcher had a good time as he enjoyed a summer of playing baseball.

The Mayo grad, who plays college baseball at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, joined the Mankato MoonDogs for the second half of the 2023 Northwoods League season. Last summer, the relief pitcher played two and a half weeks with the MoonDogs.

“I did better last season if you look at the stats,” Goetz said. “I kind of had an up and down season. There were a lot of hits against me, which isn’t normal, but a lot of those hits were bloop singles. … I feel like I did my job pitching.”

Goetz appeared in nine games in relief with the MoonDogs and had an 0-2 record with one save. He had an ERA of 9.22 in 13 ⅓ innings pitched. He allowed 23 hits, struck out 14 and walked 12.

“It was a fun summer,” Goetz said. “It was a summer of learning, but you only get better from your failures so I’ll take that. I’ve got stuff to improve on and keep growing from, but it was a great summer.

“I’m a better pitcher than I was last year,” he added. “You’re going to have ups and downs as a baseball player.”

Goetz didn't fare that well with the MoonDogs, but Rochester Royals pitcher Matt Meyer believes he has plenty of ability.

“His arm’s pretty electric,” Meyer said.

Goetz throws from a low arm slot. His best pitches are his two-seam fastball, which he says moves up to 20 inches, and his slider. He usually throws his fastball in the 89-92 mile per hour range.

Goetz was a sophomore at Gustvaus during the 2022-23 school year. He pitched in 14 games of relief and was 2-2 with a 4.43 ERA. He struck out 22 and walked 10 in 20 1⁄3 innings while helping the Gusties go 28-14.

He is looking forward to his junior season at Gustavus.

“Next year we’re going to have a great year,” Goetz said. “Most of our pitching is coming back. We have some spots to fill in the lineup, but it’s going to be fun.”

Rochester’s Sam Schenider, a Lourdes grad, was a freshman catcher for Gustvaus in 2023.

The Gusties won the MIAC regular-season title, but lost in the conference playoffs title game to Bethel University and did not earn a Division III NCAA Tournament berth.

Goetz heads back to Gustavus in early September. He has been working out at the Rochester Batting Cages since he returned from Mankato and he also joined the Rochester Royals briefly before they lost in the Section 1B playoffs in amateur baseball.

He was hoping to get a chance to pitch in the state tournament with the Royals, but they were not able to earn a state berth after capturing the 2022 Class B state championship.

“That’s what I was expecting to come home to,” Goetz said. “I was surprised … but that’s baseball, sometimes it doesn’t go your way.”

• Hayfield’s Easton Fritcher spent part of the season with the Mankato MoonDogs, but he had just limited success. Fritcher played in 23 games and batted just .162 (11-for-68) with three doubles, three RBIs and eight runs scored.

The left-handed hitting outfielder had an OPS of just .499. Fritcher plays for the University of Minnesota and just completed his freshman season during the 2022-23 school year.

Rochester's Mac Horvath avoided a serious injury when he was hit by a pitch playing for the Delmarva Shorebirds, the low Class A minor-league team of the Baltimore Orioles.

Horvath, 22, was a second-round draft pick by the Orioles in the 2023 draft. After playing three games in the Rookie League, he was moved up to Class A.

Horvath hit a home run in a game last week and then later in the same game was hit on the hand with a pitch. X-rays showed he only suffered a bruise and he was just sidelined for a few days.

In his first five games at Delmarva, Horvath was batting .235 (4-for-17) with a double, homer, stolen base and two RBIs. He did had an OPS of .800.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .