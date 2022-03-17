Ruden has been special at UW-Eau Claire

This past Feb. 25, Tonja Englund witnessed what she calls the best performance ever from one of her players.

Englund has coached the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire women’s basketball team for 28 years.

It was Rochester John Marshall graduate Jessie Ruden putting on the show in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship game, on the road against the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

UW-Eau Claire trailed by eight points at halftime. That coaxed the Blugolds’ best player, 5-foot-10 junior point guard Ruden, to come up with something special the rest of the way, an act she’s grown increasingly comfortable with, at least in a pinch, and the Blugolds were in one.

By the time the third quarter was done, UW-Eau Claire was no longer trailing. It owned a two-point lead, having outscored Whitewater 20-8. Ruden had gone on a scoring spree, putting up 19 points in the frame, managing almost all of them with long-distance jumpers, a few of the step-back variety.

By the time those 10 minutes were up, Englund’s breath was gone. Ruden had been that good.

Jessie Ruden

“It was amazing, it was inspiring,” Englund said. “Jessie missed a couple of shots to start (the second half), but then just decided she was going to take over. And Whitewater was doing whatever it could to not let her get the ball. Jessie was in that ‘zone.’ I’ve seen a lot of great performances, but that was the best one ever.”

There was also something that night that Englund didn’t like. It was how the game ended. Her team was a winner, 77-63, but with about 7 minutes left in the quarter, Ruden collided with a Whitewater player, then banged her head hard on the floor.

Next year. . .

She wouldn’t return, and not just for that game, but for the rest of the season. UW-Eau Claire advanced to the NCAA Division III national tournament after Ruden’s wicked fall. Her concussion kept her out of a 61-46 win against North Central University (Minn.) and then a season-ending 59-56 loss to Millikin University (Ill.).

Englund’s strong hunch is that the Blugolds would have gone much further had Ruden been around. So, what she’s left to think about now is next season. She and Ruden can’t wait.

“It was tough to have to hold back after getting injured, just to have to stop all of a sudden, but I got amazing support,” Ruden said. “Now, I’m looking forward to next season. There is so much talent on this team, and we all work so well together. We play pretty basketball. I think we can be really good.”

Ruden showed up in Eau Claire two years ago as a prized recruit for Englund. It wasn’t just that the coach was sure she could excel at this level, but that she was precisely the “person” that Englund covets for this program.

Ruden is smart (nursing major and honor student), even-keeled, a worker and comes from a family that the coach hugely respects.

“First of all, I think you win with great people, and Jessie is a great person,” Englund said. “She’s tremendous in the classroom, she comes from a winning basketball program (at John Marshall), she embraces being here, and she is one of the most humble and unselfish players that I’ve coached. She’ll do whatever I ask of her. Her teammates love her because they know how unselfish she is. I knew she would be great here.”

Ruden was great enough this past season, her second straight as a starter, to have been named the WIAC’s co-Player of the Year, sharing the award with UW-Whitewater’s Aleah Grundahl. It was awarded to Ruden after averaging 19 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and nailing 35% percent (77-for-220) of her 3-pointers.

All of that went a long way to carrying UW-Eau Claire to a 22-8 record and that NCAA Tournament berth.

It was a heck of a season for Ruden, just as it’s been a heck of an experience for her at Eau Claire.

She regards this basketball program as special as she plays under Englund, alongside so many players she’s grown close to and in front of a rabid and loyal fan base.

“Eau Claire has been awesome for me,” said Ruden, whose older sister Jamie was also heavily recruited out of John Marshall and played at Division I Arizona State. “I love everyone I’ve been involved with here. Playing for coach (Englund) has been great, with all of the passion she has for the game and all of the things she does for us. And the basketball atmosphere (at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena) is incredible.”

Yes, Ruden, who Englund says has made huge leaps every season in her skills and willingness to take over, can’t wait for one last crack at it.

Next season promises to be special. Englund and Ruden can both imagine a national championship, with a senior point guard guiding the way.

It is Ruden’s intent to savor each moment, starting right now as she prepares.

“It’s crazy to think this will be my last year playing the sport I love,” Ruden said. “I’m just going to enjoy every moment of it, and take it one game at a time.”