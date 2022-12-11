Ruzek scores 38 as No. 2 RCTC women overwhelm Mesabi Range 119-39

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Myia Ruzek poured in a career-high 38 points as the nationally ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team overpowered Mesabi Range 119-39 in junior college play on Saturday.

The unbeaten Yellowjackets (8-0) are ranked No. 2 among NJCAA Division III teams and have now scored more than 90 points in five of their eight games.

Ruzek made 9 of 14 shots from 3-point range on her way to a career game. She made 14 of 21 shots overall and was one of six RCTC players in double figures.

Ravyn Miles had 18 points and nine assists while Sophie Andring had a stellar overall game with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Danika Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds for RCTC while Kandace Sikkink had 12 points and Jada James had 10 points and nine rebounds.

RCTC shot 50% from 3-point range (18-for-36) and 53% overall. The Yellowjackets collected 30 assists on 46 made field goals. Olivia Christianson had 10 of RCTC 33 steals and Rochester forced Mesabi into 42 turnovers.

The Yellowjackets will take part in the Anoka-Ramsey Classic this coming Saturday and Sunday.

RCTC/Mesabi Range boxscore