SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ruzek scores 38 as No. 2 RCTC women overwhelm Mesabi Range 119-39

No. 2 Yellowjackets improve to 8-0 win another lopsided victory.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
December 10, 2022 10:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

VIRGINIA, Minn. — Myia Ruzek poured in a career-high 38 points as the nationally ranked Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team overpowered Mesabi Range 119-39 in junior college play on Saturday.

The unbeaten Yellowjackets (8-0) are ranked No. 2 among NJCAA Division III teams and have now scored more than 90 points in five of their eight games.

Ruzek made 9 of 14 shots from 3-point range on her way to a career game. She made 14 of 21 shots overall and was one of six RCTC players in double figures.

Ravyn Miles had 18 points and nine assists while Sophie Andring had a stellar overall game with 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Danika Jones had 11 points and eight rebounds for RCTC while Kandace Sikkink had 12 points and Jada James had 10 points and nine rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC shot 50% from 3-point range (18-for-36) and 53% overall. The Yellowjackets collected 30 assists on 46 made field goals. Olivia Christianson had 10 of RCTC 33 steals and Rochester forced Mesabi into 42 turnovers.

The Yellowjackets will take part in the Anoka-Ramsey Classic this coming Saturday and Sunday.

RCTC/Mesabi Range boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 5 RCTC men hold off Mesabi Range to get back on winning track
RCTC won the second game of a two-game weekend series 86-77 against Mesabi Range to improve to 7-2 this season in men's basketball.
December 10, 2022 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC00459.jpg
College
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 09:52 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Dawson Garcia (3) drives to the basket while Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson (1) defends on Dec. 8, 2022, in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers’ grind continues with stingy Mississippi State on Sunday
Riding a 4-game losing streak, Minnesota goes up against the undefeated Bulldogs next
December 10, 2022 07:43 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Chesley.jpg
College
Gophers break away for seven goals against archrival Badgers
Two early goals by Logan Cooley set the tone for a game that looked lopsided on paper and on ice. The Gophers scored early and often to build a big lead, then played defense to win decisively.
December 09, 2022 11:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers