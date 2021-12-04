Ruzek shoots RCTC past Rainy River
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team rode hot shooting by Myiak Ruzek in blasting Rainy River.
Myia Ruzek blistered from the field and it helped the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team to an easy 74-38 win over Rainy River.
Ruzek hit 10 of 12 field-goal tries and finished with 26 points. Lexi Hugeback added 10 points and Ravyn Miles had six assists.
“We played well tonight in the second half,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “We got off to a slow start and came out in the second half and went on a 21-1 run. I’m proud of the way they responded after a slow start to the game; we got back to playing the way we can.”
The Yellowjackets improved to 3-2 on the season.
