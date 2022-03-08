Ruzek's return gives RCTC a boost heading into national tournament

When Myia Ruzek rolled her ankle in a game on Jan. 22, she had a sinking feeling in her stomach.

She knew right away the injury was bad and thought that her season might be over.

Ruzek, a Lewiston-Altura graduate, was in the midst of a standout season for the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team. The spark plug guard was second on the team in scoring and a defensive leader for the nationally ranked Yellowjackets.

And despite hobbling off the court with the painful injury and some doubt in her mind, the 5-foot-9 guard knew she had plenty of incentive to work her way back into playing shape.

“I was concerned at first because I knew it was bad right when I fell,” Ruzek said. “I didn’t know if I would be back or not.”

Despite spending a lot of time rehabbing her ankle, Ruzek missed the final 10 games of the regular season. She returned a week ago, however, to play in the Region XIIIA Tournament.

“It was an incredible feeling,” Ruzek said. “The first time I walked on the court last week for regionals, I just felt good to be back.”

She also provided the Yellowjackets with a boost. Ruzek hit a couple of big 3-pointers in the first half of the semifinal game, which ended in an RCTC blowout. She then had a team-high 18 points as the Yellowjackets won the region title game by nine points to earn a spot in the national tournament.

“You can see the change in our team when Myia has played,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “They trust her, they all get along, they feed off each other and they’re excited for Myia to be back.”

RCTC (22-5) is the No. 4 seed and the host team in the upcoming Division III NJCAA National Tournament, set for Wednesday-Saturday at UCR Regional Sports Center. The Yellowjackets have good team scoring balance, but Olivia Christianson of Lyle and Ruzek provide a nice 1-2 punch.

Christianson leads the team scoring at 18.4 points per game and Ruzek follows at 14.0, and she averages 5.3 rebounds.

“We’re pretty tough when we have Myia and Olivia playing together,” Bonde said. “You have to pick your poison.”

Bonde said Ruzek has the ability to score in bunches. During her career at Lewiston-Alutra, Ruzek was the program's all-time leading scorer with more than 1,700 points. But she doesn't think about scoring and instead tries to get into the flow of the game and takes opportunities when they come her way.

“To be honest, I don’t really notice that I do that,” she said. “I just kind of keep on playing until I need a break.”

A strong shot selection has helped Ruzek shoot a solid 49.2% from the floor this season.

“She seems to have a knack to score at the right time,” Bonde said. “She’s a special player.”

Heading into the national tournament, Ruzek said her ankle is only about 80 percent. She still has some trouble with quick side-to-side movements and cutting fast to change directions.

Ruzek has had to rearrange the mental aspect of her game to try not to do too much. She realizes some of her physical skills might be currently limited.

“I think to myself that I can only do so much so I’m going to do whatever I can to make this team successful,” she said.

Right now RCTC's goal is to win a national championship, something the Yellowjackets women's basketball team was able to accomplish back in 2009. That tournament was also held in Rochester. This year's team finds itself three wins away from that monumental accomplishment.

“We’re working hard for this and preparing,” Ruzek said. “I think we’ll be ready. I just want to win and play as hard as we can.”