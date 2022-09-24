Saturday Sports Q&A: North Carolina star Ustby growing her game 3 opponents at a time

Rochester Lourdes graduate and University of North Carolina junior basketball standout Alyssa Ustby recently returned from Romania, where she competed Sept. 14-16 in the FIBA 3x3 U23 Nations League Final. She was one of four players selected to Team USA, which went 2-2 in the event. Prior to that, the 6-foot-2 Ustby played in the U23 Nations League tournament in the Dominican Republic, which the U.S. team won.

POST BULLETIN: You’re on record as saying you have a real appreciation for 3x3 basketball. What is special about it?

ALYSSA USTBY: I think 3x3 is exactly my style of play. There is a high intensity to it, which requires that you have a high motor. When you substitute out of the game, you only come out for 5-to-10 seconds, then you’re back in there. It really requires that you be in shape and I’m one who really works on my body and staying healthy. I also love that in 3x3 I can get the ball at any spot on the floor, where I can shoot the “3,” go to the high post, go to the low post and also be able to pressure the ball defensively and rebound everything. There is so much space in the half court in 3x3 when you take away those other four players. Now 5x5 is a big adjustment, going from a 12-second shot clock to 30 seconds.

PB: Your USA 3x3 tournament experience started with an eight-day trip to the Dominican Republic, playing in the U23 Nations League tournament. You were among six women on that USA team that won the event. Were you able to bond in that relatively short time?

USTBY: The girls I played with were great to be with. At the end of it, we told ourselves that once we are done with our college and professional careers, that this was going to be our future travel group.

PB: You won the tournament in the Dominican Republic, going 18-0. What was your role on the team?

USTBY: I did very well and I had a big role. Normally there are just four players per team in 3x3, but we needed all six because we played 15 games in 18 days. We needed them because we played outside in the heat. It was above 85 degrees all the time, with no relief from the sun.

PB: Were you able to immerse yourself in the Dominican Republic culture during your stay?

USTBY: It was a cool trip and a great place to travel to. The USA staff and my teammates stayed at a nice resort that had the basketball venue in it. We were able to walk to the courts. We were also able to immerse ourselves in the culture there. The fans were so eager to tell us what foods to try and to get us to listen to their music.

PB: How big a role did you play on the USA team that went to Romania, one that was pared from six players to four?

USTBY: I would say I was a big part of our success, offensively and defensively. I felt like my versatility and length really benefited me in the 3x3 tournaments.

PB: Who was on the USA team besides yourself?

USTBY: One other ACC player besides myself, Notre Dame’s Maddy Westbeld. Also Texas’ Aaliyah Moore and Villanova’s Maddie Siegrist.

PB; You played against Romania in Romania. What was that like? Were the fans into it?

USTBY: The atmosphere was incredible; It felt like when we (North Carolina) played Minnesota at Minnesota last season. The fans were great and the venue was really cool, situated along the sea there in Romania.

PB: Did you interact much with players from other teams and countries?

USTBY: We played (card game) Uno with a couple of other teams. And we also did another cool thing where we did a jersey swap, having made friends with players from Italy. We gave them some of our USA shirts and they gave us their Italy basketball shirts. It was a great way to bond and a couple of those girls play college basketball in the United States.

PB: You were dunking in warmups in the tournament at the Dominican Republic. Not many women can do that. Might we see you throw one down this season at North Carolina?

USTBY: I think I’m going to get one in a game. It would mean a lot for me to do it, Being a woman and dunking, it’s not very common. I think it would be cool to be a part of that small group.

PB: Basketball practices have already begun for you at North Carolina where you were second team all-ACC last season. What is the next step for you in your basketball progression?

USTBY: I think it is putting the skills that I’ve developed into the games, especially my guard skills. I’ve really been working at shooting the “3” and ball handling against pressure. I feel like I have all of these skills that I’m ready to use now.