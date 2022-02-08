SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Second half carries RCTC to easy win over Anoka-Ramsey

The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team outscored Anoka-Ramsey 40-21 in the second half.

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 07, 2022 09:47 PM
COON RAPIDS — Rochester Community and Technical College turned in a great second half and beat Anoka-Ramsey 65-45 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference women’s basketball on Monday.

RCTC is ranked No. 2 in Division III junior college, Anoka-Ramsey is No. 15.

“It was a great road win,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “Our posts dominated inside, outrebounded them 55-33.”

Kandace Sikkink had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Yellowjackets (9-1 MCAC, 15-4 overall). Lexi Hugeback had 12 points and six rebounds, and Olivia Christianson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Ravyn Miles chipped in 10 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.

Anoka-Ramsey is 4-6 in the MCAC and 13-7 overall.

