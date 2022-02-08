Second half carries RCTC to easy win over Anoka-Ramsey
The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team outscored Anoka-Ramsey 40-21 in the second half.
COON RAPIDS — Rochester Community and Technical College turned in a great second half and beat Anoka-Ramsey 65-45 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference women’s basketball on Monday.
RCTC is ranked No. 2 in Division III junior college, Anoka-Ramsey is No. 15.
“It was a great road win,” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “Our posts dominated inside, outrebounded them 55-33.”
Kandace Sikkink had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Yellowjackets (9-1 MCAC, 15-4 overall). Lexi Hugeback had 12 points and six rebounds, and Olivia Christianson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals. Ravyn Miles chipped in 10 points, 7 assists and 5 rebounds.
Anoka-Ramsey is 4-6 in the MCAC and 13-7 overall.
Mark Hanson will step down as men's basketball coach at Gustavus Adolphus after 32 seasons guiding the Gusties, which included more than 500 wins and one national runner-up finish.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — When Luke Loewe banked in a shot beyond half court to beat the buzzer and close out the first half Sunday, it looked like the Gophers men’s basketball team would get the luck that has eluded them on the road this season.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s women’s basketball team felt like they gave one away Jan. 23 at Michigan State, where Nia Clouden made two free throws with 1.5 seconds left to seal a 74-71 victory in East Lansing.
Minnesota Gophers fans can make their plans for the opening weekend of March, as their sweep of Michigan State clinched home ice in the opening round of the Big Ten playoffs.