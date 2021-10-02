'She's been a rock': California native Sanchez Hernandez excels in goal for RCTC

Fatima Sanchez Hernandez came a long way to play women’s soccer at Rochester Community and Technical College, but for her, it’s been worth the trip.

Sanchez Hernandez hails from Banning, Calif., which has a population of about 31,000 people. After a standout high school career in which she was a three-time team MVP and named the top goaltender in the conference for three straight years, she was just looking to keep playing the game she loves at the next level.

“It’s a small town, where I’m from so I was just looking to get recruited,” Sanchez Hernandez said. “I went on the website to see if I could get recruited.

“I looked more into RCTC because of where it was and because they had a really good athletic program, that’s what really caught my eye,” she added.

Sanchez Hernandez also has family nearby as her father and brothers live in the Twin Cities.

“I think that’s a big reason we got her to come to RCTC, because her family lived in Minneapolis,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

Weiss is certainly glad Sanchez Hernandez decided to come to RCTC. She has been an elite goalkeeper in her two seasons with the Yellowjackets. As a freshman in 2019, she was once named the Division III NJCAA National Player of the Week. She has won that award twice this season and has been named the MCAC Player of the Week three times.

“She’s a very athletic goalie,” Weiss said. “She was pretty elite when we got her. She had some pedigree before we got her.”

Sanchez Hernandez began playing soccer when she was in sixth grade and she has always been a goalie. Being aggressive is one of her strengths.

“I’m not afraid to take a risk of coming out (of the net) and diving for the ball,” she said. And making a diving save gets her adrenaline going.

Weiss said Sanchez Hernandez is a pretty complete goalkeeper, and does a good job of controlling the 18-yard box in front of the goal.

“She’s not afraid to jump in a crowd or dive at attackers' feet to make saves,” Weiss said. “She can get to any part of the goal, high or low.”

In high school, aside from soccer she was also on the track and field team and was a sprinter, hurdler and jumper. Sanchez Hernandez is 5-foot-5, but her jumping ability helps her cover the entire net.

Sanchez Hernandez has helped the Yellowjackets get off to a 6-2 start this season. She has allowed eight goals in eight games and posted four shutouts.

“She’s been a rock, she’s kept us in some games, especially in 2019,” Weiss said. That season Sanchez Hernandez had some games where she made close to 20 saves.

“This year we have a better team in front of her so she’s only averaging about seven saves a game,” Weiss said. “But there’s been some games where any other goalie in goal, you probably don’t get that win. That’s the quality that she brings.”

“Both of the teams were really talented,” Sanchez Hernandez said. “The one right now, I think we have more composure in the back (on defense). We have a lot of talented girls and we can all communicate well. I think that communication is what is helping us.”

Sanchez Hernandez played for RCTC in 2019, but the 2020 season was called off due to COVID-19. She had to make the decision on whether to return to the Yellowjackets after having a season off.

“It was more of an easy decision to come back only because I knew I wanted to play soccer,” she said. “Because there was no season last year, I knew I wanted to come back for another year.”

The decision was made a little easier because she no longer resides in California. When not in school, she now lives in the Twin Cities.

Sanchez Hernandez, 20, is majoring in criminal justice and hopes to play at a four-year school after her time at RCTC.

“I would love to go to a D-I school, that’s my goal, or at least my dream I wish to accomplish,” she said.

So far Sanchez Hernandez has only been contacted by Division III schools. But she does move on, her goal is to help RCTC win a region championship and earn a national berth. And if she continues to excel in goal, that dream may become a reality.

“She’s really the kind of recruit you look for,” Weiss said. “She’s a great teammate, so humble.”