Sibling rivalry got P-E-M grad, RCTC standout started in soccer

ROCHESTER — There’s nothing like a little sibling rivalry to get the competitive juices flowing. That was how Mackenzie Polson started playing soccer.

Polson is now a sophomore forward at Rochester Community and Technical College following her high school career at Plainview-Elgin-Millville. It was more than a decade ago when her younger sister, Addison, first got her involved with the sport.

“The way I started was my younger sister was playing soccer and I was like ‘Well, I need to be better than her.’ So I just started playing; she’s the reason I started,” Polson said.

After a strong career at P-E-M, Polson burst on the college scene a year ago for the Yellowjackets. She started at forward and was third on the team with eight goals and four assists for 20 points.

“She’s fast and she can rip rockets on goal, two great physical traits that you want from your forward,” RCTC coach Bryan Weiss said.

“I can kick it pretty hard,” Polson admitted. “I’d like to say I’m pretty good at passing, feeding my teammates.”

She also had a knack for scoring in the clutch. Polson led RCTC with four game-winning goals as a freshman. Her timely goals helped her earn a host of awards. Polson was selected MCAC Offensive Player of the Week (twice), NJCAA Player of the Week, MCAC-All Conference, NJCAA Region XIII All-Tournament Team and was honored with the RCTC Freshman Award.

“I would say my scoring and my speed are my best qualities,” Polson said.

Polson also competed in track and field at P-E-M, where she was a sprinter, running in 100- and 200-meter dashes along with relay events.

“My track coaches helped me a lot with my speed,” she said.

Polson said she has been working a lot on her ball-handing skills and can now maneuver past opponents better in one-on-one situations. She has also shown a nice passing ability to feed teammates in open areas.

Despite her physical attributes, Weiss also likes the attitude that Polson constantly displays at all times.

“What I appreciate most is that during practices and games she brings an intensity to win every moment,” Weiss said. “She’s going to battle for every possession and create opportunities for her team to win, and that’s what you want from a captain and leader."

Mackenzie Polson, a Plainview-Elgin-Millville grad, is one of three captains for the RCTC women's soccer team for the 2023 season. The forward had eight goals and four assists as a freshman a year ago. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

The 5-foot-8 Polson is expected to play more minutes this season. A year ago she averaged about 30 minutes per each 45-minute half. This year she may be asked to play closer to full-time in each game.

“I think I’ll enjoy the challenge of it,” she said. “I think it will be fun to just give it my all for my last year.”

In anticipation of playing more each game, Polson worked on her strength and cardio in the offseason by doing more weight lifting and running.

Polson, 19, is one of just three returning players for the Yellowjackets this season. She is a captain along with fellow sophomores Keely Troup of Green Bay and Zumbrota-Mazeppa grad Emma Buck.

“Since we’re a smaller group, I feel like we’re already starting to gain our chemistry and work together pretty well,” Polson said. “There’s a lot of local girls on the team so if we haven’t played club together, we’ve known each other and know how each other plays. So it just blends really well.”

The Yellowjackets were 9-3-3 a year ago and have had strong teams for several years. But Polson doesn’t feel the pressure to succeed heading into the season even though her goal is to earn a national bid.

“We’re almost a brand-new team,” she said. “I think just trying our best to get to that expectation is a win for us. Just doing well during the season and then hopefully getting a good postseason run would be good for us.”

RCTC was ranked fifth in the nation a year ago and is ranked No. 7 among NJCAA Division III teams entering the 2023 season.

Polson is one of three nursing majors on the RCTC squad. She wouldn’t mind playing soccer at a four-year school, but as a nursing student, that might not be possible.

“We’ll see,” Polson said. “Right now my main focus is school and soccer.”

She still resides in Elgin, where she grew up, and will also attend some of her sister’s high school soccer games this fall.

And which sister is the better player?

“Me, obviously,” the elder Polson said with a smile.

2023 RCTC women's soccer schedule

Aug. 19 — at Western Iowa Tech, 4 p.m.

Aug. 26 — at Lake Superior College, 4 p.m.

Aug. 30 — Dakota County Technical College, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3 — Harper College, 10 a.m.

Sept. 6 —at Anoka-Ramsey, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Wisconsin-Eau Claire Club, 3 p.m.

Sept. 13 — at Dakota County Technical College, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — Alexandria Technical and Community College, 3 p.m.

Sept. 21 — Faith Baptist Bible College, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Lake Superior College, 2 p.m.

Sept. 27 — Anoka-Ramsey, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 — Marshalltown Community College, 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 — at Alexandria Technical and Community College, 3 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Dakota County Technical College, 7 p.m.