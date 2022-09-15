We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Thursday, September 15

Sports | College
Simpson, RCTC volleyball team push past Riverland

The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team moved to 8-4 with a win over Riverland Community College.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 15, 2022 12:00 PM
AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College pushed its way to a 3-1 win over Riverland Community College on Wednesday, riding a big match from Alexis Simpson to do it.

The outside hitter had 12 kills and 13 digs as RCTC won 26-14, 20-25, 26-25, 25-18.

Chelsea Lasker had 37 assists and nine digs for the Yellowjackets, who moved to 8-4 overall. Kiley Nihart added 22 digs and Kennedy Hady had 11.

RCTC is 4-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
