Simpson, RCTC volleyball team push past Riverland
The Rochester Community and Technical College volleyball team moved to 8-4 with a win over Riverland Community College.
AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College pushed its way to a 3-1 win over Riverland Community College on Wednesday, riding a big match from Alexis Simpson to do it.
The outside hitter had 12 kills and 13 digs as RCTC won 26-14, 20-25, 26-25, 25-18.
Chelsea Lasker had 37 assists and nine digs for the Yellowjackets, who moved to 8-4 overall. Kiley Nihart added 22 digs and Kennedy Hady had 11.
RCTC is 4-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.
