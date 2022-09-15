Simpson, RCTC volleyball team push past Riverland

AUSTIN — Rochester Community and Technical College pushed its way to a 3-1 win over Riverland Community College on Wednesday, riding a big match from Alexis Simpson to do it.

The outside hitter had 12 kills and 13 digs as RCTC won 26-14, 20-25, 26-25, 25-18.

Chelsea Lasker had 37 assists and nine digs for the Yellowjackets, who moved to 8-4 overall. Kiley Nihart added 22 digs and Kennedy Hady had 11.

RCTC is 4-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

