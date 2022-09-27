Slow start, strong finish for RCTC volleyball team

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Rochester Community and Technical College got off to a slow start against the Viterbo College junior varsity before it pushed its way to a 15-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 volleyball win.

Alexis Simpson dominated at the net again with 17 kills. She also had 10 digs.

Chelsea Lasker contributed 30 assists and six digs, while Kennedy Hady had 10 kills and 9 digs and Kiley Nihart had 12 digs.

“We had a pretty slow start in Set 1, but picked up our defense and cleaned up our play,” RCTC coach Jennifer Nerison said. “Our defense at the net stepped up and made some adjustments. Triniti Gbala was tough at the net with her blocking. Our servers were strong and steady behind the line tonight serving them out of system quite a bit.”

RCTC is now 11-5 overall.

